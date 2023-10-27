Pune: API Savita Bhagwat Suspended Over Lapses And Irresponsible Conduct In Lalit Patil Case |

Assistant Police Inspector Savita Hanumant Bhagwat has been suspended in case of the escape of a notorious drug mafia member from Sassoon Hospital in Pune. Her suspension comes as a result of security lapses and irresponsible conduct in the case of Lalit Patil.

Patil managed to flee from a government hospital on October 2 while he was being taken for X-ray imaging. He was eventually apprehended near Bengaluru. Patil, aged 37, is a significant accused in a drug-related case involving a seizure of Rs 300 crore worth of mephedrone, among other charges.

10th cop to be suspended

Lalit Patil was initially arrested in 2022 in a drug-related case in Chakan, Pune district. He had been incarcerated in Yerawada prison and had spent the last three months receiving medical treatment at Sassoon Hospital.

This suspension comes days after nine cops were suspended in the same case. Their suspension comes as a response to alleged irresponsibility and misconduct in handling this high-profile criminal case. The suspended officers included PSI Janardhan Kale, Police Constable Vishal Thople, Swapneel Shinde, Digambar Chandanshiv, PSI Mohini Dongre, Constable Adesh Shivankar, Police Naik Natharam Kale, Constable Pirappa Bansode, and Constable Amit Jadhav.

