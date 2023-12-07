Pune: Youth Fatally Run Over By Dumper While Sleeping Roadside; Driver Arrested in Kondhwa | representative pic

An unidentified youth tragically lost his life after a dumper ran over him while he was sleeping by the roadside on Tuesday, around 3:30 pm in Tilekarnagar, Kondhwa-Budruk area. Responding promptly, the Kondhwa police arrested the dumper driver involved in this unfortunate incident.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Bharat Gopal Chandewad, aged 50 and a resident of Kondhwa Budruk. The case has been reported by Police Constable Rajendra Khamkar.

According to a police official, Bharat was operating a dumper in Tilekarnagar on December 5 around 3:30 in the afternoon. In a rush, he drove over the man, estimated to be 35 to 40 years old, who was peacefully sleeping by the roadside. Unfortunately, the seriously injured individual succumbed to his injuries as declared by doctors. The police have communicated that the identity of the deceased remains unknown. The investigation into the matter is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Kudale.