Pune: Insurance Company Agents Duped Of ₹13.36 Lakh In Bangkok Trip Scam

Star Health Insurance Company's plan to reward its agents with a trip to Bangkok, Thailand, turned into a financial scam totaling ₹13.36 lakh. The incident began in November 2022, resulting in a case filed against Darshan Dhruv from SD Holidays at the Deccan Police Station.

Kapil Kamal Bajaj, a 41-year-old residing in Vishalnagar, Pimple Nilakh, and a senior zonal officer at Star Health Insurance Company, lodged the complaint. Dhruv faces charges under IPC 420 (cheating).

As per police information, the agents had arranged a tour to Bangkok through SD Holidays, with Dhruv managing flight tickets and visas. Allegedly, Dhruv received an advance payment of ₹8.75 lakh from Bajaj's company. However, Dhruv continued collecting money, totaling an additional ₹4.61 lakh, without fulfilling the promised ticket deliveries.

The accused allegedly engaged in financial deception, defrauding the company, agents, and their acquaintances to the tune of ₹13.36 lakh. The scam involved the circulation of fake RTGS slips and cheques to create an illusion of payments.

Upon discovering the scam, Bajaj promptly filed a complaint at the Deccan Police Station. The police responded swiftly, registering a case and launching an investigation led by Assistant Police Inspector Chormale.