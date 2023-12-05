 VIDEO: Multiple Students Of Wagholi School Injured As Speeding School Bus Crashes With Tree
VIDEO: Multiple Students Of Wagholi School Injured As Speeding School Bus Crashes With Tree

The injured students are from Rising Star School and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
VIDEO: Multiple Students Of Wagholi School Injured As Speeding School Bus Crashes With Tree

A school bus in Wagholi suffered a severe accident after colliding with a tree, resulting in injuries to some students on Monday at around 3 pm.

The injured students are from Rising Star School and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The incident has raised concerns about student safety, leading to a case registration at the Lonikand police station. Parents alleged that a lack of RTO control over the bus, prompting further investigation by the Lonikand police.

In the video, one can see that the high-speed bus collides with a tree, prompting panicked shouts from students and onlookers quickly rush to aid in their rescue from the bus.

More details are awaited.

