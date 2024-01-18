Pune: Young Entrepreneur Punit Balan Honoured By Central Command Of Indian Army |

Punit Balan, a young entrepreneur from Pune, who is actively engaged in various initiatives with the Indian Army was honoured with a certificate from the Central Command of the Indian Army.

The Army commended Balan for his impactful work, expressing hope for his continued dedication in the future as a guiding light for others.

On the 76th Army Day, GOC-in-command, Central Command, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani awarded him the certificate. Balan has consistently been at the forefront of numerous social activities in collaboration with the Indian Army, particularly in the Kashmir Valley.

He oversees ten schools in sensitive areas such as Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Pahalgam, Pulwama, Shopian, and Uri providing education to students.

Additionally, the Dagar School for Special Children in Baramulla is run in partnership with the Indian Army.

Balan is actively promoting sports among youth affected by terrorism in Kashmir. His efforts have been recognised with a certificate from the Army.

Expressing his sentiments, Punit Balan stated, "Each one of us holds deep respect, love, and pride for the Indian Army, which tirelessly serves the nation. It brings me great joy and pride to be honoured by the Central Command of the same Army. Considering 'Nation First' as my mission, I will continue contributing my best to the Indian Army in the future."