Watch Video: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar Demonstrates His Fitness By Doing Pushups With NDA Cadets | Video Screengrab

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, a former member of the Juliet Squadron during his time at the National Defence Academy (NDA), participated in a celebratory session of push-ups with the cadets on Tuesday.

The occasion marked the victory of the Juliet Squadron in winning the Chiefs of Staff banner during the recent passing-out parade.

In addition to engaging in physical activity, Admiral Kumar presented the squadron with a bust featuring a growling jaguar as a commemoration of their achievement.

Indian Navy spokesperson shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS, visited his alma mater, the Juliet Squadron of #NationalDefenceAcademy & joined the celebrations of winning the Champion Chiefs of Staff Banner. An exhilarating moment as #CNS joined the enthusiastic cadets marking their triumph with traditional push-ups."

Navy chief inaugurates CO2-based air conditioning plant at INS Shivaji

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar inaugurated a transcritical CO2 air conditioning plant at INS Shivaji in Pune's Lonavala on Wednesday.

Speaking on the plant's inauguration, the Navy chief said, "Happy to be here today at the inauguration of this transcritical CO2 air conditioning plant. This compressor has been developed indigenously." "This is a major step towards meeting the government's commitment to reduce global warming and emission of gases harmful to the environment," he added.

Highlighting the Navy's Atmanirbharta plan, the Navy chief said, "As our national leadership had set the target of becoming a developed country by 2024 we as an Indian Navy will be completely 'atmanirbhar' by then. We have given this commitment to our national leadership and we are working towards it." Addressing the piracy challenges, the Navy chief emphasised the anti-piracy operations of the force while outlining the central government's Anti-Piracy Act.

"We have two operations ongoing in the Indian Ocean region. One is an anti-piracy operation that has been going on since 2008, we have constant deployment of one ship there. Since 2008 we have deployed about 108 ships to counter piracy," he said.

"Early last year we thought piracy had gone. But recently we have noticed some activities. So we have increased our deployment and we are going aggressively after them, we want to tell them this is not the place where you can do the piracy where Indian Navy is around. One of the major facilitators has been the Government of India's Anti-Piracy Act which was approved by the Parliament and helped us to pursue our task," he added.

The Indian Navy Chief also flagged off the Indian Navy Chadar Trek (Frozen Zanskar River, Ladakh) expedition at INS Shivaji on Wednesday.

The Navy Chief handed over the ceremonial Ice Axe to the team leader Cdr Navneet Malik and wished them a successful expedition.

According to the Navy officials, a team comprising 14 members would scale the summit at a height of 11,000 ft and unfurl the National flag and Naval Ensign.

The expedition embodies the adventurous spirit of the Indian Navy and aims to cultivate a robust and resilient workforce capable of facing challenges and adverse weather conditions, the officials said.

(With ANI inputs)