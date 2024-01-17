Video & Photos: Chandrakant Patil Leads Cleaning Efforts At Mrutyunjayeshwar Temple In Pune's Kothrud | Anand Chaini

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for nationwide cleanliness drives at temples ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Maharashtra Minister and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil, actively participated in the initiative. Patil engaged in a cleanup drive at the Mrutyunjayeshwar Temple in his constituency, sharing a video of the effort on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

In his tweet, Patil expressed, "Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, PM Modi has urged everyone to participate in cleanliness drives at temples, and it is getting a good response. I also participated in a similar drive at Mrutyunjayeshwar Temple in Kothrud."

Highlighting the significance of cleanliness in temple premises, Patil expressed, "With the arrival of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, there is an atmosphere of excitement and vivacity throughout the country. Our places of worship are our points of reference. We see God for the purification of our minds. Therefore, the cleanliness of the temple premises is equally sacred. Due to this, Modi has recognised the importance of this and emphasised on the cleanliness of the temple premises in accordance with the arrival of Lord Ram. According to the appeal of PM, all temple premises are being cleaned from Makar Sankranti to January 22."

Several BJP workers joined Patil in this initiative.