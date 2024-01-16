PHOTOS: Top 8 Misal Pav Places In Pune You Must Visit

By: Aakash Singh | January 16, 2024
Katakirrr: It is known for its unique taste and spice levels, with options ranging from mild to spicy. Their restaurants are located in several parts of the city
Jogeshwari Misal is known for their plate full of delicacies served with Misal Pav. Their restaurants are also open in several parts of Pune
Nevale Misal: This authentic place in Chinchwad Gaon is famous for its authentic taste. It's a tiny place with few tables
Bedekar Misal: This place in Narayan Peth offers medium spicy Misal but they don't give pav, they serve it with slice of bread.
Pune Misal House: This place is new compared to other restaurants and has spacious seating arrangement in Erandwane area. The farsan used here is good and it enhances the flavour of the misal
Ramnath Misal is one of the oldest spots in city with spicy Misal. It's a tiny outlet with few seatings in Sadashiv Peth
Thorat Barbeque Misal: They give 4 types of gravies and kolhapuri is a bit spicy and hot. You will Get Poha, Mataki, Farsan dahi to make your customized Misal
Shrimant Misal in Pashan serves authentic Misal with a dish full of treats along with a laddu