Pune: Worker Beaten To Death Over Salary Dispute In Model Colony | Representative Image

A distressing incident involving the brutal beating and subsequent death of a worker amid a salary dispute has come to light, culminating in the filing of a murder case against company owners, social workers, and a former police officer.

This horrifying incident unfolded on September 1 in Model Colony, Shivajinagar, and has prompted the Chaturshringi police station to initiate a case.

The victim, identified as Avinash Bhide (36), served as a machine operator in a company owned by Shekhar Mahadev Joglekar. The dispute primarily revolved around salary-related matters and quickly escalated into a fatal altercation.

The accused parties in this case include Shekhar Mahadev Joglekar (58, resident of Sudarshan Society, Model Colony), Pranav Shekhar Joglekar (age 22), former policeman and political activist Dayanand Sidram Irkal (resident of Pandavnagar), Balu Pandurang Misal (53, resident of Kakade Palace, Karvenagar), Pramod Srirang Shinde (29, resident of Shivane), Rupesh Ravindra Kadam, Santosh alias Bunty Dattatray Harpale, Prakash Nadkarni, Nakul Shendkar, and four others. The case was registered based on a complaint by Reshma Anil Bhide, the wife of the deceased.

Police Inspector (Crime) Mahadev Jankar stated that Bhide had a history of disputes with the company owners, Shekhar and Pranav Joglekar, concerning salary matters. Leading up to the tragic incident, Bhide had reportedly endured verbal abuse and was expelled from the office by the Joglekars. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly conspired and physically assaulted Bhide, resulting in his death.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)