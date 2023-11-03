WATCH VIDEO: Fire Erupts In Tarachand Hospital Girls' Hostel In Pune's Rasta Peth |

A fire broke out at a girls' hostel within the premises of Tarachand Hospital in Pune's Rasta Peth area on Friday morning. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

The Pune Fire Brigade control room received the call about the hostel fire at 8.42am, prompting a swift response from a fire brigade team led by fire officer Pankaj Jagtap. They arrived at the scene with fire tenders and water tankers.

The fire had originated in a room on the first floor of the three-story hostel building. Firefighters, with the assistance of the hospital and hostel staff, quickly evacuated the girls to safety and extinguished the flames within 10 minutes.

While no injuries were reported in the incident, some educational materials and furniture inside the hostel were consumed by the fire.

According to fire officials, preliminary investigations suggest that a heater in the hostel room likely triggered the fire.

Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potphode praised the prompt actions of the hostel and hospital staff in their firefighting efforts. He reiterated the Pune Fire Brigade's appeal for educational institutions, hostels, shopping malls, and other establishments to take precautionary measures to prevent and manage fire and emergency situations.

