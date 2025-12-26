Pune: Woman Lodges Police Complaint Against Rupali Chakankar's Husband, 2 Others In ₹1.2 Crore Land Investment Fraud Case | Facebook

A 45-year-old woman from Pune's Dhayari has lodged a complaint with the Nanded City Police Station against three people, including the husband of Rupali Chakankar, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission(MSCW), alleging that she and her family were cheated of Rs 1.20 crore in a long-running investment fraud linked to land and construction deals.

The accused have been identified as Vikram Vilas Chakankar, Ramesh Baburao Salunke and Subhash Pandurang Kolhe.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant, Varsha Shivprasad Damishte, stated that her family sold nearly 4.75 acres of agricultural land in June 2023 for Rs 3 crore due to family reasons. After distributing shares to relatives, the remaining amount was deposited in different bank accounts and fixed deposits in the Central Bank of India and a cooperative bank.

Chakankar, who is also a family friend and a resident of Dhayari, was allegedly aware of the transactions. Beginning in October 2023, Chakankar allegedly persuaded the family to invest the proceeds with him, promising higher returns through land and construction projects and assuring a secure future for their children.

The complainant alleged that Chakankar, along with his wife Rupali, repeatedly pressured the family to part with their savings. Trusting their assurances, the family allegedly transferred large sums of money through RTGS, cheques, bank loans taken against fixed deposits, and cash payments between April and June 2024.

The FIR further names Ramesh Baburao Salunke and Subhash Pandurang Kolhe as co-accused. Salunke was allegedly introduced as Chakankar’s partner, while Kolhe was presented as a builder associated with Shri Samarth Developers. The family claims they were induced to invest in construction projects in the Kolhewadi and Kothrud areas, with promises of flats as security. Several agreements, stamp-paper undertakings and assurances were allegedly executed to gain their confidence.

However, the complainant stated that construction work on the promised flats never progressed and that they later discovered the same projects were used to cheat multiple investors. Despite repeated follow-ups, the accused allegedly avoided returning the money and eventually stopped responding to calls and messages. The complainant also alleged that Chakankar threatened them by filing a false case accusing them of illegal money lending.

In June 2024, Chakankar allegedly executed a written undertaking on stamp paper, taking responsibility for returning Rs 1.20 crore and issuing post-dated cheques, which were never honoured, the FIR states. The fraud allegedly continued until September 17, 2025.

Based on the complaint and documentary evidence submitted, including copies of agreements and undertakings, Nanded City Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Atul Bhose, Senior Police Inspector, refused to comment on the incident.