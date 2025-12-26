Nashik ZP Launches Word Bank For Spelling Bee Competition, Logo Unveiled |

Nashik: The 'Spelling Bee' initiative, implemented in Nashik Zilla Parishad schools since 2023, is receiving an excellent response across the district. This initiative has proven effective in improving students' English pronunciation, expanding their vocabulary, and building linguistic confidence.

To give this initiative a more structured form and to provide a guiding resource for teachers and students, a 'Spelling Bee Word Bank' has been created for this year's Spelling Bee competition, based on the concept of the Zilla Parishad's Chief Executive Officer, Omkar Pawar. This word bank and the competition logo were unveiled today.

The word bank contains a categorised collection of words from the English curriculum for grades 1 to 8. The words are divided into easy, medium, and difficult levels based on their difficulty. This will allow students to practice words according to their level.

This word bank will be useful not only for competition preparation but also for daily teaching and learning. It is believed that it will serve as an effective resource for teaching the English language, extending beyond just the competition.

This initiative of the Zilla Parishad will enhance the English language proficiency of students in rural areas and boost their confidence. CEO Omkar Pawar's concept is receiving support from teachers and parents.