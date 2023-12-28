Pune Witnesses Significant Surge In Vehicle Purchases: RTO Data Reveals Growing Trend | Sourced

Pune: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) data for Pune over the past five years indicates a remarkable surge in the number of vehicles on the city's roads, signalling the increasing enthusiasm among residents to acquire new vehicles.



The latest figures for December 2023 reveal that Pune witnessed a staggering total of 2,90,793 new vehicle registrations. Of these, the two-wheeler segment led the market with 1,99,834 purchases, while the four-wheeler registrations stood at 70,959.



The trend of escalating vehicle numbers is not an isolated occurrence. Over the past five fiscal years, Pune has consistently experienced an annual increase in vehicle registrations. In the fiscal year 2022-23 alone, a total of 2,73,849 vehicles were added to the roads, emphasizing the city's growing reliance on personal transportation.



Breaking down the data further, December 2022 recorded 2,54,551 new vehicle registrations, with the majority comprising 1,61,465 two-wheelers and 67,440 four-wheelers. This data indicates a steady upward trajectory in vehicle purchases over the years.



Here is a breakdown of vehicle registrations in Pune over the last five years:



2018-19: 2,61,410 vehicles

2019-20: 2,47,225 vehicles

2020-21: 1,43,958 vehicles

2021-22: 1,68,576 vehicles

2022-23: 2,73,849 vehicles

2023 (December): 2,90,793 vehicles



The data underscores the pressing need for city authorities to address the challenges associated with increased vehicular traffic. As the number of vehicles on Pune's roads continues to grow, it becomes imperative to implement sustainable transportation solutions and manage traffic effectively. The trends revealed by the RTO data emphasize the ongoing shift in the transportation landscape and the evolving preferences of Pune's residents.