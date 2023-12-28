Bhima Koregaon 'Shaurya Din': Pune Police Enhances Security Measures, 4 Additional CPs, 11 DCPs, 22 ACPs, And 3200 Constables Deployed

The crowd at Jay Stambh to mark 205th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle | ANI

Pune Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar addressed the media in a comprehensive press conference, detailing the security measures in preparation for the upcoming Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Divas. The commissioner highlighted various aspects of the security plan aimed at ensuring a safe and orderly event.

To begin with, there will be a substantial police deployment, with four additional police commissioners who will strategically oversee and coordinate security operations, providing efficient management of the event.

For the deployment of officers, a total of 11 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 271 police officers, and 3200 police constables will be assigned to maintain law and order during the event. To enhance the security presence, six State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies have been deployed, ready to handle any unforeseen situations.

In addition to the comprehensive security measures outlined earlier, Commissioner Ritesh Kumar revealed that a substantial force comprising 22 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and 86 Police Inspectors will be deployed.

Projected 25% increase in the number of attendees

Acknowledging a projected 25% increase in the number of attendees at Bhima Koregaon this year, Kumar stressed the need for heightened security measures. Authorities will keep a vigilant eye on social media platforms, actively monitoring for objectionable posts or content that could potentially disrupt the event.

To ensure security, only police-operated drone cameras will be permitted, with a complete restriction on civilian drone camera usage during the event. Prompt action will be taken by the police to address and mitigate any potential issues arising from objectionable social media posts.

The Crime Branch will actively monitor criminal activities, focusing on preventing incidents such as pickpocketing and chain snatching during the event. Officers will be deployed in plain clothes to blend into the crowd and identify and address any suspicious activities discreetly.

To facilitate the expected increase in attendance, the number of buses will be increased, ensuring efficient transportation for participants. Commissioner Ritesh Kumar concluded the conference by reassuring the public and stakeholders that the Pune Police is fully prepared for the police bandobast on both December 31 and January 1, emphasising their commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment for the event.