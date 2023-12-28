Pune: Traffic Diversions In Place On Pune-Ahmednagar Highway For Koregaon Bhima Battle Anniversary, Check Which Routes To Avoid

The crowd at Jay Stambh to mark 205th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle | ANI

The Pune city traffic police have announced comprehensive traffic diversions for various activities and gatherings at Bhima Koregaon Jaystambh, located around 30 km from Pune, to commemorate the 206th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

The Jaystambh, situated in Perne village on the Pune–Ahmednagar highway, was erected by the British government in 1821 to honor soldiers who fought against the Peshwas at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 1818. Preparations for the event, which draws a significant crowd each year, are currently underway, with lakhs of Dalits attending to pay their respects.

The traffic department's notification outlines diversions to be implemented from 2 pm on December 31 until midnight on January 1, with exceptions for vehicles traveling to Perne for the event. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar Magar has urged cooperation from motorists and assured the placement of information boards at various locations.

Read the changes here

Traffic from Pune to Ahmednagar will be redirected from Kharadi through the alternate route of Mundhwa Chowk, Magarpatta Chowk, Kedgaon Chaufula, Nhavara, and Shirur towards Ahmednagar.

For traffic from Solapur Road to Alandi and Chakan, diversions will be through Hadapsar, Magarpatta Chowk, Kharadi Bypass, and Vishrantwadi.

Heavy vehicles traveling from Mumbai to Ahmednagar will be diverted via Vadgaon Maval, Chakan, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon, and Alephata. Light vehicles on the Mumbai to Ahmednagar route will take the Vadgaon Maval, Chakan, Khed, Pabal, and Shirur diversion.

Vehicles from Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, bound for Ahmednagar via Katraj and Mantarwadi Phata, will be rerouted from Hadapsar to Solapur Highway, following further routes through Kedgaon Chaufula, Nhavara, and Shirur.

Due to the closure of the Alandi-Tulapur bridge for heavy traffic, only light vehicles will be permitted to use this bridge. Heavy traffic destined for Wagholi via Vishrantwadi and Lohgaon will face restrictions.

Meanwhile, MahaVitaran has implemented various measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply and security. To facilitate smooth electricity services, 35 engineers and employees have been specially deployed.

Chief Engineer Rajendra Pawar of MahaVitaran conducted an inspection and reviewed the power supply and security arrangements in the Vijayastambh area on Thursday.

In the highly congested areas of the Perne region, seven transformers have been enclosed with robust protective nets made of fibre-reinforced plastic.