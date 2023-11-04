Pune: When Will Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro Line Become Operational? Here's All You Need To Know |

Pune Metro Line 3, connecting Shivajinagar and Hinjewadi, is expected to become operational by March 2025, promising significant time savings for commuters currently reliant on road travel. This new route is expected to provide a notably quicker commute, covering 23.3 km in under 40 minutes, linking Mann Metro Depot through Hinjewadi IT Park to Civil Court in Shivajinagar.

On Friday, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) secured the initial tranche of ₹410 crore as part of the viability gap funding (VGF) amounting to ₹1,225 crore from the Centre for the development of the Pune Metro Line 3 project.

The PMRDA has undertaken this project through a public-private partnership at a cost of ₹8,313 crore. In 2018, the state government granted approval for executing the project under the PPP model. Subsequently, the consortium of TRIL Urban Transport Pvt Ltd and Siemens Project Ventures was awarded the project, and a special purpose vehicle, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, was established.

As of now, approximately 45% of the project work has been completed.

"With the timely receipt of the first tranche from the central government, no further financial challenges remain, and the project will proceed according to the schedule," expressed Rahul Mahiwal, the Commissioner of PMRDA.

Project Details:

Length: 23.203 km

Type: Elevated

Depot: Maan Village (20 hectares)

Number of Stations: 23

Station Names: Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjewadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, R.B.I., Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court

