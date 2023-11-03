Pune: Ved Bhavan Residents Hold Silent Protest Demanding Safer Roads |

Thousands of residents from various societies in the Ved Bhavan area marched in silence on Friday, demanding safer roads and expressing their frustration with the poor road conditions. They accused the administration of neglect and criticised the officers for not addressing the issue.



They highlighted the perilous road conditions, disrupted traffic, and traffic congestion that have plagued their daily lives. They underscored the risks these issues pose, particularly to school students and senior citizens in the area.





They also mentioned that previous attempts were made to draw the attention of relevant agencies to this dangerous situation through letters, but the issue remained unaddressed. "Despite following up at many levels, the situation has worsened, prompting residents to choose the path of agitation today," they explained.



Residents from several societies, including Ved Vihar Society, Raviraj Residency, Heram Residency, Manohar Residency-1, Vishwajit Apartment, Sai Prasad Apartment, Suyash Apartment, Siddharth Park-A, Manohar Residency-2, Siddharth Park-B, Srirang Apartment, Gaurang Apartment, Vedanta Society, Siddhartha Park-C, Sri Samarth Apartment, Nirman Nisarga Apartment, Sadyojat Apartment, Vedashree, Sri Raj Vila, Runwal Sadhana, Srisha Enclave, Om Residency Co-op. Society, and Shree Bharti Tirtha Kripa Complex, participated in the silent protest.

