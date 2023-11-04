 Pune: Supriya Sule Warns Of Hunger Strike On November 20; Here's Why
HomePunePune: Supriya Sule Warns Of Hunger Strike On November 20; Here's Why

Last week, Sule also called upon authorities to address traffic issues on highways within her constituency

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Supriya Sule | File Photo

Baramati MP and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) working president, Supriya Sule, announced on Friday that she plans to hold a hunger strike on November 20 if the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) fails to take steps to establish a power substation in Bavdhan to address the area's power crisis.

Sule, who expressed her concerns on X (formerly Twitter), said has been consistently pressing the MSEDCL to establish a power substation in Bavdhan, which falls under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

"I have been continuously advocating for the resolution of power issues by setting up a substation in Bavdhan. I even proposed a location for it, but no progress has been made so far. If no action is taken by that time, I will begin a hunger strike on November 20," warned Sule.

She emphasised the necessity of this substation for public convenience, but expressed regret that despite a suggested location, no action has been taken by the power department.

Notably, last week, Sule also called upon authorities to address traffic issues on highways within her constituency while advocating for making her constituency free from road accidents.

