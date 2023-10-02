Pune Weather Update: No Rain From October 4 | File Photo

Pune is expected to experience clear skies and no rainfall starting from October 4, according to Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University, South Korea. He stated, "Dry northwesterly winds are coming in the next two days, and the moisture content is all set to become low. Hence, Punekars will have brighter days from October 4."

Dr Singh, who regularly provides weather updates on X (formerly Twitter), also shared some insights into this year's monsoon in the city. He mentioned that Pune experienced a 26% deficit in rainfall, while the ghats received normal rainfall. "September was the rainiest month for Pune this season," he added.

Regarding the issue of flooding in the city, Dr Singh emphasised the importance of understanding the capacity of the drainage system to handle water inflow. He noted that blaming the municipal corporation alone is not fair because even in developed cities abroad, heavy rainfall can lead to flooding. He cited the example of New York and mentioned that Seoul, considered one of the most developed cities globally, also faced flooding last year. In conclusion, he stressed the need to develop technology capable of managing extreme rainfall events.

