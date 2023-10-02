Delhi: Suspected Terrorist Shahnawaz Alias Shafi Uzzama, Wanted In Pune ISIS Case, Arrested; Module Was Planning Attack In North India

Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday (October 2) arrested a suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz alias Shafi Uzzama |

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday (October 2) arrested a suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz alias Shafi Uzzama. Reports claimed that Shafi was wanted by the NIA. The NIA had placed a reward of Rs 3 lakhs on the arrested terrorist Shahnawaz and he was wanted in the Pune ISIS case.

Read Also Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case: NIA Finds Trail Of The Improvised Explosive Device

Shahnawaz, who is an engineer by profession, is a resident of Delhi and had escaped from Pune police custody and was hiding in Delhi. The Special Cell of Delhi Police also detained some other people in connection with the case.

Shahnawaz alias Shaffi Uzzama, a most wanted terrorist who had escaped Pune Police's custody was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell from Delhi. NIA had declared Rs 3 Lakh reward on his name. He is one of the main accused in the Pune ISIS Case. pic.twitter.com/kJf8OMkGOY — Ali shaikh (@alishaikh3310) October 2, 2023

So far, three people including Shahnawaz alias Shafi Uzzama have been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell.

The module was planning to carry out terror incidents in North India, taking instructions from foreign-based handlers. Incriminating materials were recovered including materials suspected to be used for IED fabrication, said Delhi Police Special Cell. Further investigation is underway, said Delhi Police.

ISIS Pune Module Case: NIA Puts Cash Bounty On 4 Terror Accused

Earlier, in September, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh each for information about four accused persons in the ISIS Pune module case. The accused are: Mohammad Shahnawaz Shafiuzzama Alam, also known as Shafi Ujjama or Abdullah (arrested now); Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali; Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh, also known as Diaperwala; and Talha Liyakat Khan.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)