 Delhi: Suspected Terrorist Shahnawaz Alias Shafi Uzzama, Wanted In Pune ISIS Case, Arrested; Module Was Planning Attack In North India
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Suspected Terrorist Shahnawaz Alias Shafi Uzzama, Wanted In Pune ISIS Case, Arrested; Module Was Planning Attack In North India

Delhi: Suspected Terrorist Shahnawaz Alias Shafi Uzzama, Wanted In Pune ISIS Case, Arrested; Module Was Planning Attack In North India

The NIA had placed a reward of Rs 3 lakhs on Shahnawaz and he was wanted in the Pune ISIS case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday (October 2) arrested a suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz alias Shafi Uzzama |

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday (October 2) arrested a suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz alias Shafi Uzzama. Reports claimed that Shafi was wanted by the NIA. The NIA had placed a reward of Rs 3 lakhs on the arrested terrorist Shahnawaz and he was wanted in the Pune ISIS case.

Read Also
Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case: NIA Finds Trail Of The Improvised Explosive Device
article-image

Shahnawaz, who is an engineer by profession, is a resident of Delhi and had escaped from Pune police custody and was hiding in Delhi. The Special Cell of Delhi Police also detained some other people in connection with the case.

So far, three people including Shahnawaz alias Shafi Uzzama have been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell.

The module was planning to carry out terror incidents in North India, taking instructions from foreign-based handlers. Incriminating materials were recovered including materials suspected to be used for IED fabrication, said Delhi Police Special Cell. Further investigation is underway, said Delhi Police.

ISIS Pune Module Case: NIA Puts Cash Bounty On 4 Terror Accused

Earlier, in September, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh each for information about four accused persons in the ISIS Pune module case. The accused are: Mohammad Shahnawaz Shafiuzzama Alam, also known as Shafi Ujjama or Abdullah (arrested now); Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali; Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh, also known as Diaperwala; and Talha Liyakat Khan.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Maha ATS Finds Terror Kit For Making IEDs, Pistols In ISIS Terror Module Case
article-image

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Girl Makes Laptop In 3 Hours, But There's A Catch; Check Viral Tweet

Girl Makes Laptop In 3 Hours, But There's A Catch; Check Viral Tweet

BREAKING: Bihar Releases Caste Census Report; Most Backward Classes Constitute 36.01% Of Population,...

BREAKING: Bihar Releases Caste Census Report; Most Backward Classes Constitute 36.01% Of Population,...

Karnataka: Swords, Machetes Brandished During Eid Procession In Shivamogga, Videos Go Viral

Karnataka: Swords, Machetes Brandished During Eid Procession In Shivamogga, Videos Go Viral

Gujarat: Objectionable Songs Played On DJ During Eid-E-Milad Procession In Vadodara; 3 Arrested...

Gujarat: Objectionable Songs Played On DJ During Eid-E-Milad Procession In Vadodara; 3 Arrested...

UP Crime: 6 People Killed In Violence Over Land Dispute In Deoria; Horrific Visuals Surface

UP Crime: 6 People Killed In Violence Over Land Dispute In Deoria; Horrific Visuals Surface