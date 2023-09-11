Maharashtra ISIS Terror Module Case: NIA Finds Trail Of The Improvised Explosive Device

The National Investigation Agency has found a trail of the improvised explosive device (IED) linked to the ISIS Maharashtra terror module case. | NIA

The National Investigation Agency has found a trail of the improvised explosive device (IED) linked to the ISIS Maharashtra terror module case. According to reliable sources of the probe agency, the explosive chemicals and processed explosive powder, which is used in the ISIS terror workshop for fabricating, training, and testing IEDs in Pune, intended for a terrorist act, belongs to the Ratlam consignment of ISIS terror module AlSUFA.

AL-SUFA planned to carry out blasts in Rajasthan in February 2022

The NIA revealed that AL-SUFA had planned to carry out a series of blasts in Rajasthan in February 2022. However, security agencies apprehended several suspects while transporting explosives in a Madhya Pradesh number plate car in Chittorgarh. The recovery of 12 kg explosive materials has unveiled AL-SUFAs plans to execute serial blasts in Jaipur and other cities in Rajasthan.

Based on the investigation, NIA conducted raids in several locations in Madhya Pradesh, recovering a significant explosive consignment and materials from Imran Khan, the mastermind behind AL-SUFA. Khan managed to escape with two other accomplices and arranged explosive material which later they stored in Padgha, near Mumbai, with the assistance of Akif Nachan and Shamil Nachan. They both played key roles in safeguarding the consignment.

