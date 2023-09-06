 NIA Arrests ISIS Thrissur Module's Chief Syed Nabeel Ahmed In Chennai
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNIA Arrests ISIS Thrissur Module's Chief Syed Nabeel Ahmed In Chennai

NIA Arrests ISIS Thrissur Module's Chief Syed Nabeel Ahmed In Chennai

NIA’s team was working on the group, following specific inputs for several weeks, before finally zeroing in IS operative in Chennai.

N ChithraUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
NIA Nexus Bust Case: Agency Arrests IS Thrissur Module Leader In Chennai | Representative

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the Islamic State’s Thrissur-based module’s leader Syed Nabeel Ahmed in Chennai. The agency alleged Ahmed was planning to escape abroad via Nepal.

The NIA said Ahmed was on the run shifting from one hideout to another in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Fugitive Tracking Team of the NIA managed to track him and arrested him. The agency said he was preparing to flee India using forged travel documents via Nepal as a transit point.

Incriminating documents seized

NIA’s team was working on the group, following specific inputs for several weeks, before finally zeroing in IS operative in Chennai. The agency said it seized incriminating documents and digital devices from him. Ahmed was wanted as an accused in a case registered by the national agency in Kochi earlier.

Read Also
Pune Terror Suspect Case: ATS Takes Custody Of NIA Arrestee; 5th Arrest So Far
article-image

The NIA added that in July it had arrested another IS operative Ashif alias Mathilakath Kodayil Ashraf from Sathyamangalam in Erode district. It registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The team then found that the IS’s Thrissur module was planning disruptive and terror acts in Kerala and had also conducted a dry run for the same.

Read Also
Terror Funds To Afghanistan: NIA Raids Locations Across 4 States
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: 19-Year-Old Teacher Gangraped In Jashpur, Accused On The Run

Chhattisgarh: 19-Year-Old Teacher Gangraped In Jashpur, Accused On The Run

CBI Arrests Officials In Bribery Case Involving Foreign Trade Certificates

CBI Arrests Officials In Bribery Case Involving Foreign Trade Certificates

West Bengal: BJP To Start Helpline Number To Strengthen Party's Position In State

West Bengal: BJP To Start Helpline Number To Strengthen Party's Position In State

Punjab: Now AAP Rejects Alliance With Congress In Lok Sabha Elections

Punjab: Now AAP Rejects Alliance With Congress In Lok Sabha Elections

International Day of Clean Air: Virtual Human Chain For Achieving Clean Air

International Day of Clean Air: Virtual Human Chain For Achieving Clean Air