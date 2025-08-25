VIDEO: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Booker's Award Winner Banu Mushtaq Inviting As Dasara Chief Guest

Booker's Award Winner Banu Mushtaq | X - @nabilajamal_

The Karnataka government's decision to invite Booker's Award Winner Banu Mushtaq as Chief Guest to the world famous Dasara Festival, that will be celebrated during Navratri, has run into controversy, with the entire right wingers questioning the decision.

While her old video of 2023, where Banu had criticised the Kannada flag and State deity has been called `Bhuvaneshwari Devi' has gone viral, the BJP leaders like Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya and former MP Prathap Simha have questioned if Banu Mushtaq would inaugurate the Dasara, with a religious faith on Mother Chamundeshwari, who would be worshipped during ten day celebration.

Old video of Mushtaq on Kannada flag, deity goes viral

In 2023, while speaking at the People's Literature Festival at Bengaluru, which was organised by leftist supporters, Banu Mushtaq had said: "being a woman from a minority community, I am expressing my perception on Kannada language. You did not give an opportunity for Kannada language to grow, Banu Mushtaq to speak, her family members to learn Kannada. You made Kannada 'Bhuvaneshwari', giving a red and yellow colour flag. The symbol of `Arishina - Kunkum'. If you make her sit in this colour, where should I stand? How can I get involved in it? The conspiracy to keep me (people like me) has been happening for a long time and now it is completed.''

"This is also a kind of atrocity. Like, women are being suppressed after giving them a goddess status, even Kannada is being suppressed. Did you need such a huge conspiracy to keep me out of here?'' she had questioned.

BJP leaders question her belief in Chamundeshwari

Meanwhile, expelled BJP leader Basannagouda Patil Yatnal has said that Banu Mushtaq's involvement in a Hindu religious ceremony may contradict her Islamic faith. Yatnal called for a clarification whether she continues to follow Islamic tenets or has adopted a more universal spiritual outlook.

Former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha said that he respected Banu Mushtaq's contribution to the literary world. "Selecting her as President of Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana inorder to honour her is acceptable. But Dasara is not a government function. It is a Hindu religious festival, celebrated in devotion. It is inaugurated by worshipping Chamundeshwari. Banu Mushtaq belongs to another faith. Does she believes in Goddess Chamundeshwari?'' he questioned.

VIDEO | On Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Dasara festivities, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says, “I don't have an objection to anybody. However, Mysuru Dasara is an important religious festival of Karnataka and we only expect that whoever is called to… pic.twitter.com/xo1YgTmLxc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2025

Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya also said that the author Banu Mushtaq should make her belief in the goddess Chamundeshwari public.

Sonia Gandhi had earlier declined Dasara invite

This year's Dasara inauguration is mired with controversy from the beginning. First, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wanted Congress leader Mrs Sonia Gandhi to inaugurate Dasara and sent her a formal invitation also. However, Soina Gandhi declined the invitation.

Soon after the Chief Minister wrote the letter, the criticism started coming from the BJP side and died down after Sonia Gandhi declined to inaugurate Dasara.

The government then turned to Banu Mushtaq, who had just won the Booker's Award and she readily agreed to inaugurate Dasara festival. The controversy broke out when Siddaramaiah announced in the Legislative Assembly that Banu Mushtaq will inaugurate Dasara festival.