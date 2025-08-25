 VIDEO: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Booker's Award Winner Banu Mushtaq Inviting As Dasara Chief Guest
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Booker's Award Winner Banu Mushtaq Inviting As Dasara Chief Guest

VIDEO: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Booker's Award Winner Banu Mushtaq Inviting As Dasara Chief Guest

The Karnataka government's decision to invite Booker's Award Winner Banu Mushtaq as Chief Guest to the world famous Dasara Festival, that will be celebrated during Navratri, has run into controversy, with the entire right wingers questioning the decision.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Booker's Award Winner Banu Mushtaq | X - @nabilajamal_

The Karnataka government's decision to invite Booker's Award Winner Banu Mushtaq as Chief Guest to the world famous Dasara Festival, that will be celebrated during Navratri, has run into controversy, with the entire right wingers questioning the decision.

While her old video of 2023, where Banu had criticised the Kannada flag and State deity has been called `Bhuvaneshwari Devi' has gone viral, the BJP leaders like Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya and former MP Prathap Simha have questioned if Banu Mushtaq would inaugurate the Dasara, with a religious faith on Mother Chamundeshwari, who would be worshipped during ten day celebration.

Old video of Mushtaq on Kannada flag, deity goes viral

In 2023, while speaking at the People's Literature Festival at Bengaluru, which was organised by leftist supporters, Banu Mushtaq had said: "being a woman from a minority community, I am expressing my perception on Kannada language. You did not give an opportunity for Kannada language to grow, Banu Mushtaq to speak, her family members to learn Kannada. You made Kannada 'Bhuvaneshwari', giving a red and yellow colour flag. The symbol of `Arishina - Kunkum'. If you make her sit in this colour, where should I stand? How can I get involved in it? The conspiracy to keep me (people like me) has been happening for a long time and now it is completed.''

FPJ Shorts
Slip Of Tongue! Thomas Muller Accidentally Reveals Tristan Blackmon's Maiden Call-Up For US National Team Squad; Video
Slip Of Tongue! Thomas Muller Accidentally Reveals Tristan Blackmon's Maiden Call-Up For US National Team Squad; Video
Kerala Lottery Results Live, August 25, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-17 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!
Kerala Lottery Results Live, August 25, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-17 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!
Weather Update For August 25: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; Check Details
Weather Update For August 25: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; Check Details
Video: Real Madrid Striker Vinícius Júnior Clashes With Real Oviedo Fans, Spectators Throw Bottle At Him During La Liga 2025-26 Game
Video: Real Madrid Striker Vinícius Júnior Clashes With Real Oviedo Fans, Spectators Throw Bottle At Him During La Liga 2025-26 Game

"This is also a kind of atrocity. Like, women are being suppressed after giving them a goddess status, even Kannada is being suppressed. Did you need such a huge conspiracy to keep me out of here?'' she had questioned.

BJP leaders question her belief in Chamundeshwari

Meanwhile, expelled BJP leader Basannagouda Patil Yatnal has said that Banu Mushtaq's involvement in a Hindu religious ceremony may contradict her Islamic faith. Yatnal called for a clarification whether she continues to follow Islamic tenets or has adopted a more universal spiritual outlook.

Former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha said that he respected Banu Mushtaq's contribution to the literary world. "Selecting her as President of Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana inorder to honour her is acceptable. But Dasara is not a government function. It is a Hindu religious festival, celebrated in devotion. It is inaugurated by worshipping Chamundeshwari. Banu Mushtaq belongs to another faith. Does she believes in Goddess Chamundeshwari?'' he questioned.

Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya also said that the author Banu Mushtaq should make her belief in the goddess Chamundeshwari public.

Sonia Gandhi had earlier declined Dasara invite

This year's Dasara inauguration is mired with controversy from the beginning. First, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wanted Congress leader Mrs Sonia Gandhi to inaugurate Dasara and sent her a formal invitation also. However, Soina Gandhi declined the invitation.

Soon after the Chief Minister wrote the letter, the criticism started coming from the BJP side and died down after Sonia Gandhi declined to inaugurate Dasara.

Also Watch:

Read Also
'Why Did Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Show So Much Urgency?': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya On SIT Probe Over...
article-image

The government then turned to Banu Mushtaq, who had just won the Booker's Award and she readily agreed to inaugurate Dasara festival. The controversy broke out when Siddaramaiah announced in the Legislative Assembly that Banu Mushtaq will inaugurate Dasara festival.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Results Live, August 25, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-17...

Kerala Lottery Results Live, August 25, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-17...

Weather Update For August 25: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India;...

Weather Update For August 25: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India;...

Supreme Court Stays FIRs Against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar Over Maharashtra Voter Data Error

Supreme Court Stays FIRs Against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar Over Maharashtra Voter Data Error

PM Modi Degree Row: Delhi High Court Quashes CIC Order Directing DU To Disclose 1978 BA Records

PM Modi Degree Row: Delhi High Court Quashes CIC Order Directing DU To Disclose 1978 BA Records