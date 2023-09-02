Terror Funds To Afghanistan: NIA Raids Locations Across 4 States

Mumbai: In the case of two suspects detained in Palghar in relation to transfer of funds to Afghanistan to purchase land, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday made significant seizures. The conspiracy pertains to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Tehrik-e-Taliban to recruit and radicalise impressionable Indian youth to spread terror in the country.

The seizures were made during multiple raids across four states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. A host of incriminating digital devices were recovered at three locations in Maharashtra and one location each in the other three states. The NIA is examining the devices to track those involved in the conspiracy.

The case was first registered in April 2023 against two accused recruited earlier by these banned organisations. The two were allegedly involved in a series of disruptive terror-linked activities, including transfer of funds to Afghanistan. During the early morning raids on August 31, the NIA had detained Arib Khan, Sakib and Danish, all residents of Awadh Nagar and Azad Nagar areas of Boisar. The three were allegedly influenced by one Hemraj Shaikh, arrested in February this year.