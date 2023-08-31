 Terror Travel To Afghanistan: NIA Raids Homes Of 3 Suspects In Palghar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTerror Travel To Afghanistan: NIA Raids Homes Of 3 Suspects In Palghar

Terror Travel To Afghanistan: NIA Raids Homes Of 3 Suspects In Palghar

The suspects raided reside in the Awadh Nagar and Azad Nagar areas in Boisar.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Terror Travel To Afghanistan: NIA Raids Homes Of 3 Suspects In Palghar | file pic

Palghar: In connection with the case of radicalisation of Indian youth to indulge in acts of terror and violence, wherein two youths were arrested from Palghar and Bengaluru in February, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residences of three more suspects in Boisar (Palghar) in the early hours of August 31. 

The suspects raided reside in the Awadh Nagar and Azad Nagar areas in Boisar. The agency has seized their electronic devices and summoned them for further investigation at the NIA Bengaluru office.

Read Also
Palghar Police Initiates 'Jansavad Abhiyan' to Restore Community Confidence
article-image

Feb 11 arrest

On February 11 this year, the NIA had arrested Hamraz Worshid Shaikh, 24, from Palghar and Mohd Arif from Bengaluru, who had made elaborate arrangements to leave for Afghanistan in a case related to activities of the Al-Qaeda to radicalise other youth. 

Arif and Shaikh were allegedly in online contact with foreign-based handlers affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations, an agency spokesperson had said in February after their arrest. The duo was picked up for questioning during searches carried out at Thanisandra in Bengaluru and Palghar in Maharashtra. 

Hamraj’s family runs a footwear shop. He did his schooling from Boisar and completed his degree in hotel management from Dahanu.

Read Also
Palghar: Power Cut Warning for Mahavitaran Consumers in Kalyan Zone Over ₹251 Cr Arrears
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Cybersecurity Expert Emphasises Vigilance And Verification At INDO-ISRAEL Workshop

Mumbai: Cybersecurity Expert Emphasises Vigilance And Verification At INDO-ISRAEL Workshop

Jaya Verma Sinha Becomes First Woman Chairman And CEO Of Indian Railway Board

Jaya Verma Sinha Becomes First Woman Chairman And CEO Of Indian Railway Board

Mumbai News: Promoter And MD Of Topworth Group Arrested By ED In Massive Bank Fraud Case

Mumbai News: Promoter And MD Of Topworth Group Arrested By ED In Massive Bank Fraud Case

Thane: BJP Reinforces Organisational Structure Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections With New Leadership...

Thane: BJP Reinforces Organisational Structure Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections With New Leadership...

Mumbai News: Over 63,000 Children Found Anaemic In Maharashtra In Last 7 Months

Mumbai News: Over 63,000 Children Found Anaemic In Maharashtra In Last 7 Months