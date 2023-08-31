Terror Travel To Afghanistan: NIA Raids Homes Of 3 Suspects In Palghar | file pic

Palghar: In connection with the case of radicalisation of Indian youth to indulge in acts of terror and violence, wherein two youths were arrested from Palghar and Bengaluru in February, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residences of three more suspects in Boisar (Palghar) in the early hours of August 31.

The suspects raided reside in the Awadh Nagar and Azad Nagar areas in Boisar. The agency has seized their electronic devices and summoned them for further investigation at the NIA Bengaluru office.

Feb 11 arrest

On February 11 this year, the NIA had arrested Hamraz Worshid Shaikh, 24, from Palghar and Mohd Arif from Bengaluru, who had made elaborate arrangements to leave for Afghanistan in a case related to activities of the Al-Qaeda to radicalise other youth.

Arif and Shaikh were allegedly in online contact with foreign-based handlers affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations, an agency spokesperson had said in February after their arrest. The duo was picked up for questioning during searches carried out at Thanisandra in Bengaluru and Palghar in Maharashtra.

Hamraj’s family runs a footwear shop. He did his schooling from Boisar and completed his degree in hotel management from Dahanu.

