Palghar: Power Cut Warning for Mahavitaran Consumers in Kalyan Zone Over ₹251 Cr Arrears

Palghar: The outstanding bill arrears for Mahavitaran consumers in the Kalyan Zone have exceeded Rs 251 crores, and consumers are likely to face power supply disconnections in the coming weeks, coinciding with the festive season. This outstanding amount does not include the outstanding balances for agricultural connections and permanently disconnected connections. The total number of consumers with outstanding balances in this circle is 5,58,185.

The bill dues for Mahavitaran include Rs 44.93 crore from 92,915 consumers in the Palghar Circle and Rs 78.41 crore from 1,95,372 consumers in the Vasai Circle of Palghar district.

Mahavitran's bill-receiving centers are open on holidays, and payment facilities such as online payment and the Mahavitaran mobile app are available. An extensive disconnection drive is planned for the recovery of unpaid bills in the coming week, which also coincides with the festive season.

