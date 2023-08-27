Palghar Monsoon Marathon 2023 Sees Over 3,000 Participants

FPJ

More than 3,000 participants participated in the Monsoon Marathon which was organised by Palghar Nagar Parishad. The Monsoon Marathon was organised on August 27.

Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil flagged off this race. Mayor Ujjwala Kale and councillors were present to boost the spirit of the participants.

Race categories and distances

The marathon had different categories with separate events for men and women. The under 14 age group had 3 km, the under 17 age group had 5 km, the under 19 age group had 7 km, the open women group had 8 km and the open men group had a 10 km race.

Separate category races for senior citizens and dream-run business associates were also organised. The winners were awarded with cash prizes and medals.

