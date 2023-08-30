Palghar Police Initiates 'Jansavad Abhiyan' to Restore Community Confidence | FPJ

Palghar: The Palghar police took the initiative to restore confidence and harmonious relationships by organising the 'Jansavad Abhiyan' in the tribal village of Kosbad-Manor in Palghar taluka. SP Balasaheb Patil engaged in a dialogue with the villagers and listened to their local issues on Aug 29.

Tribal dances were presented on this occasion. The mission's concept was "Police at Your Doorstep," driven by DYSP Neeta Padvi and PI of Manor, Satish Shivkar, who initiated this mission.