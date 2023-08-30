 Palghar Police Initiates 'Jansavad Abhiyan' to Restore Community Confidence
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Police Initiates 'Jansavad Abhiyan' to Restore Community Confidence

Palghar Police Initiates 'Jansavad Abhiyan' to Restore Community Confidence

Tribal dances were presented on this occasion.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
Palghar Police Initiates 'Jansavad Abhiyan' to Restore Community Confidence | FPJ

Palghar: The Palghar police took the initiative to restore confidence and harmonious relationships by organising the 'Jansavad Abhiyan' in the tribal village of Kosbad-Manor in Palghar taluka. SP Balasaheb Patil engaged in a dialogue with the villagers and listened to their local issues on Aug 29.

Tribal dances were presented on this occasion. The mission's concept was "Police at Your Doorstep," driven by DYSP Neeta Padvi and PI of Manor, Satish Shivkar, who initiated this mission.

Palghar Police Initiates 'Jansavad Abhiyan' to Restore Community Confidence

Palghar Police Initiates 'Jansavad Abhiyan' to Restore Community Confidence | FPJ

Read Also
Palghar: Power Cut Warning for Mahavitaran Consumers in Kalyan Zone Over ₹251 Cr Arrears
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Seeks Replies from Authorities on PIL Alleging Illegal Turf Clubs in Eco-Sensitive Zone

Bombay HC Seeks Replies from Authorities on PIL Alleging Illegal Turf Clubs in Eco-Sensitive Zone

Mumbai News: 3-coat Epoxy Paint For Water Pipelines

Mumbai News: 3-coat Epoxy Paint For Water Pipelines

Mumbai : NCB Seizes Benami Properties Worth ₹1,000 Cr Owned By Drugs Mafia, Uncovering Pet-Named...

Mumbai : NCB Seizes Benami Properties Worth ₹1,000 Cr Owned By Drugs Mafia, Uncovering Pet-Named...

Mumbai News: HC Directs SRA To Take Action Within 30 Days Against Omkar Realtor For Non-Payment Of...

Mumbai News: HC Directs SRA To Take Action Within 30 Days Against Omkar Realtor For Non-Payment Of...

Central GST, Excise Inspectors Protest Alleged Targeting of Junior Officers Over Social Media...

Central GST, Excise Inspectors Protest Alleged Targeting of Junior Officers Over Social Media...