Pune: PDRF Recovers Body Of 24-Year-Old Man From Well In Sanaswadi |

PMRDA's Pune Metropolitan Disaster Response Force (PDRF), on December 20, at around 8 am, rescued a person drowned from a well in Mauje Sanaswadi in Pune. The name of the deceased has been identified as Ritesh Bajaba Hargude, aged 24.

Reportedly, the PDRF team received the information on Saturday morning about a person drowning in a well in Sanaswadi village. Upon arrival at the scene, the vehicle and personnel found that an unknown person had drowned in a well.

Local residents were informed that the unknown person had drowned around 4:00 AM. The rescue team started a search operation using life rings, life jackets, a grappling hook, and ropes.

The person who had drowned was brought to the surface with the help of the grappling hook, and the body was recovered from the water and handed over to the police. After informing the senior officers about the incident, the vehicle and personnel returned to their base.

And the vehicle crew included Digvijay Nalawade and Shubham Bade, while the personnel included Yogesh Patil, Mayur Gosavi, Akshay Babar, Abhishek Pawar, and PDRF Personnel included Sagar Jankar, Lahu Munde, and Rajendra Funde.

Considering the need for an effective disaster management system in the region, PMRDA established the Pune Metropolitan Disaster Response Force (PDRF).