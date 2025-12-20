 Pune: PDRF Recovers Body Of 24-Year-Old Man From Well In Sanaswadi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PDRF Recovers Body Of 24-Year-Old Man From Well In Sanaswadi

Pune: PDRF Recovers Body Of 24-Year-Old Man From Well In Sanaswadi

PMRDA's Pune Metropolitan Disaster Response Force (PDRF), on December 20, at around 8 am, rescued a person drowned from a well in Mauje Sanaswadi in Pune. The name of the deceased has been identified as Ritesh Bajaba Hargude, aged 24.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PDRF Recovers Body Of 24-Year-Old Man From Well In Sanaswadi |

PMRDA's Pune Metropolitan Disaster Response Force (PDRF), on December 20, at around 8 am, rescued a person drowned from a well in Mauje Sanaswadi in Pune. The name of the deceased has been identified as Ritesh Bajaba Hargude, aged 24.

Reportedly, the PDRF team received the information on Saturday morning about a person drowning in a well in Sanaswadi village. Upon arrival at the scene, the vehicle and personnel found that an unknown person had drowned in a well. 

Read Also
Pune: NCP (SP) Suffers Major Setback As 22 Leaders, Including MLA Bapu Pathare's Son, Set To Join...
article-image

Local residents were informed that the unknown person had drowned around 4:00 AM. The rescue team started a search operation using life rings, life jackets, a grappling hook, and ropes. 

The person who had drowned was brought to the surface with the help of the grappling hook, and the body was recovered from the water and handed over to the police. After informing the senior officers about the incident, the vehicle and personnel returned to their base.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi’s Visit To West Bengal's Nadia Hit By Dense Fog, Chopper Returns To Kolkata; Virtual Rally Likely
PM Modi’s Visit To West Bengal's Nadia Hit By Dense Fog, Chopper Returns To Kolkata; Virtual Rally Likely
India-Netherlands Establish Joint Trade & Investment Committee To Boost Economic Ties
India-Netherlands Establish Joint Trade & Investment Committee To Boost Economic Ties
Infosys ADRs Spike 50% Due To Data Feed Glitch, Not Company News
Infosys ADRs Spike 50% Due To Data Feed Glitch, Not Company News
Mom-To-Be Lin Laishram, 40, Opens Up About Suffering Miscarriage: 'It Was A Tough Space…'
Mom-To-Be Lin Laishram, 40, Opens Up About Suffering Miscarriage: 'It Was A Tough Space…'
Read Also
Pune: Polling Underway For Baramati, Phursungi Municipal Councils; Counting Tomorrow
article-image

And the vehicle crew included Digvijay Nalawade and Shubham Bade, while the personnel included Yogesh Patil, Mayur Gosavi, Akshay Babar, Abhishek Pawar, and PDRF Personnel included Sagar Jankar, Lahu Munde, and Rajendra Funde.

Considering the need for an effective disaster management system in the region, PMRDA established the Pune Metropolitan Disaster Response Force (PDRF).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MHADA Pune Lottery For 4,186 Homes Delayed Again Due To Election Code Of Conduct; Check New Date

MHADA Pune Lottery For 4,186 Homes Delayed Again Due To Election Code Of Conduct; Check New Date

New Pune-Mahabaleshwar E-Shivai Bus Service Operational: Check Timings And Booking Details

New Pune-Mahabaleshwar E-Shivai Bus Service Operational: Check Timings And Booking Details

Pune: PDRF Recovers Body Of 24-Year-Old Man From Well In Sanaswadi

Pune: PDRF Recovers Body Of 24-Year-Old Man From Well In Sanaswadi

Punekars Throng Newly Opened Rameshwaram Cafe In Viman Nagar (Photos & Videos)

Punekars Throng Newly Opened Rameshwaram Cafe In Viman Nagar (Photos & Videos)

Full List Of Key Leaders Likely To Join BJP In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of Municipal Polls

Full List Of Key Leaders Likely To Join BJP In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of Municipal Polls