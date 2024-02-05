Pune Weather Update: City To Witness Sharp Temperature Decline | Anand Chaini

Pune is bracing for a significant drop in minimum temperature as cold winds from northern India are poised to sweep into the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an active western disturbance, known for carrying moisture-laden cold winds that bring rains and snow, is affecting the northern parts of the country.

Starting Monday, Maharashtra is expected to experience the effects of these cold winds, leading to a dip in minimum temperatures. Pune is forecasted to experience a decrease of approximately 4 degrees Celsius from its normal minimum temperature range.

Besides, Pune is anticipated to have clear skies, albeit with some haze in the morning. The absence of cloud cover will further contribute to the drop in temperature, intensifying the chill factor in the city. Consequently, the city is likely to feel significantly colder than the recorded temperature suggests.

However, there is a silver lining as temperatures are expected to slightly rise post-February 9 in the city and its surrounding regions.

| Location | Minimum Temperature (°C) Feb 5|

| Wadgaonsheri | 22.3 |

| Ambegaon | 18.0 |

| Lavale | 21.6 |

| Rajgurunagar | 17.7 |

| Magarpatta | 21.5 |

| Daund | 17.2 |

| Chinchwad | 20.2 |

| Pashan | 17.1 |

| Purandar | 19.9 |

| Talegaon | 16.8 |

| Khed | 19.8 |

| Nimgiri | 16.7 |

| Dapodi | 19.4 |

| Lavasa | 16.5 |

| Bhor | 19.4 |

| Narayangoan | 16.2 |

| Hadapsar | 19.4 |

| Shivajinagar | 16.2 |

| Girivan | 19.0 |

| Lonavala | 15.8 |

| Dudulgaon | 18.9 |

| Shirur | 15.7 |

| Indapur | 18.4 |

| NDA | 15.5 |

| Ballalwadi | 18.2 |

| Haveli | 15.3 |

| Dhamdhere | 18.2 |

| Malin | 15.0 |

| Baramati | 18.2 |