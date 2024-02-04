FPJ Interview: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Outlines Robust Strategy To Ensure Law And Order In City

Amitesh Kumar (left) taking charge from the outgoing CP, Retesh Kumar (right) |

After an impressive tenure spanning precisely 1,245 days, equivalent to more than three years in Nagpur, IPS Amitesh Kumar is set to tackle crime in Pune city.

Amitesh Kumar has embarked on a new mission in Pune, assuming the role of Commissioner of Police. Described by Nagpur residents as humble yet strict, the senior IPS officer now pledges to reduce the crime rate in Pune, enhance safety for women, and improve traffic management.

Known for his proactive approach, Kumar's time in Nagpur witnessed significant changes in the city's law enforcement landscape. He initiated a remarkable crackdown on criminals during his Nagpur tenure. He detained over 150 criminals under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act and took action against more than 200 notorious history-sheeters under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Similar challenges persist in Pune.

He is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1995 batch and has been recognised with the President’s Police Medal for commendable service and exceptional accomplishments in professional policing. In his previous roles, he served as DCP in Nagpur and Mumbai, Solapur SP, Aurangabad (Rural) SP, Commissioner of Police in Amravati, additional commissioner of police (ATS), and special inspector general of police (Aurangabad range). A graduate in economics from Delhi’s St Stephen’s College and a post-graduate in law and cyber law, Amitesh Kumar brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new responsibilities in Pune.

In an exclusive interview with Gunwanti Paraste of the Free Press Journal, Kumar shared his plans for the cultural capital of Maharashtra.

Q: What is your strategy for maintaining law and order in the city?

A: We will engage with all senior officials to devise plans for controlling violent offences and addressing serious crimes. Strict instructions will be given to the crime branch and police stations to handle violent offenses, conduct daily criminal record checks, and closely monitor criminal activities. My primary focus is on reinforcing basic policing, as criminal and illegal activities cannot be tolerated.

Q: With numerous pending cases, how do you plan to address them?

A: Our initial focus is on basic policing, with a particular emphasis on ensuring the safety of women and children. We are thoroughly studying crime records and criminal profiles, and a comprehensive plan is in place to manage and expedite pending cases. Continuous monitoring of illegal activities and issues related to narcotics is a key aspect of our strategy.

Q: How are you tackling the traffic problems in Pune?

A: Regular meetings with the traffic department will be conducted to formulate plans for effective traffic control. Collaborative efforts with Pune Municipal Corporation and metro authorities are underway to address traffic issues promptly. Traffic management and tackling illegal activities will be treated as priority areas.

Q: How do you approach the issue of increasing vehicle theft cases in Pune?

A: The rising cases of vehicle theft in Pune, with many stolen vehicles ending up scrapped, are a matter of concern. Individuals supporting and involved in criminal activities will be closely monitored. This serves as a warning to those who aid crime and engage in illegal activities. Efforts will be directed toward increasing the crime conviction rate, making it a priority after halting illegal activities and crimes.

Q: Cases related to Mathadi or land grabbing are on the rise in Pune. What steps are you taking to address this issue?

A: I am well aware of these types of crimes and have instructed my team to closely observe and put an end to Mathadi and land grabbing-related cases.

Q: Considering the surge in cybercrime and a shortage of manpower, what are your plans to combat cybercrime?

A: Our approach involves creating awareness about cybercrime as a first step. Additionally, plans are underway to allocate more manpower to cybercrime units, addressing the need for enhanced capabilities in this domain.