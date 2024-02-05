 Pune: Defence Forces, DRDO, Over 1,200 Defence Firms To Participate At Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo; Here's All You Need To Know
The event aims to provide a platform for prominent industry leaders, innovative start-ups, and dynamic MSMEs to showcase their capabilities, fostering collaboration and unlocking immense potential within the defence sector

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Indian Defence Forces along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are set to take part in the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Defence Expo which is being held from February 17-19 in Pune with an aim of promoting the medium and small enterprises.

The expo with a large participation from the medium and small enterprises is also aimed at promoting the coastal state as a hub for defence manufacturing, state government officials said.

The expo is being held at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre with defence firm Nibe Limited as its knowledge partner, they said.

The state of Maharashtra has a large number of defence PSUs, DRDO laboratories (headquartered in Pune), and Ordnance Factories, along with a robust network of over 12,500 MSMEs contributing to the defence ecosystem in the country.

The event aims to provide a platform for prominent industry leaders, innovative start-ups, and dynamic MSMEs to showcase their capabilities, fostering collaboration and unlocking immense potential within the defence sector.

The event will also see the participation of approximately 10,000 students from various universities and engineering colleges in Maharashtra. This presents an unparalleled opportunity for students to interact with the top brass of the tri-services and industry professionals deeply engaged in the defence sector, an official said.

