 Pune Ranked As 7th Most Congested City Worldwide: TomTom Report
As road construction and metro projects continue in Pune, residents frequently express concerns about escalating traffic issues. Bottlenecks, notably on University Road, Wagholi Chowk, Warje Flyover, and various areas, including smaller roads in recently included PMC villages, contribute to the growing traffic congestion.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
In TomTom's recent report, Pune secured the seventh position among the world's top ten most traffic-congested cities in 2023, while Bengaluru, renowned as India's Silicon Valley, claimed the sixth spot.

Pune recorded an average travel time of 27 minutes and 50 seconds for a distance of 10 kilometers. Residents spent 256 hours driving annually, with 128 hours attributed to congestion. The city's carbon emissions surpassed Bengaluru, reaching 1007 kilograms, prompting a recommendation to plant at least 101 trees to offset this carbon footprint.

The TomTom Traffic Index evaluated 387 cities globally, considering factors like average travel time, fuel costs, and CO2 emissions. The data was derived from over 600 million in-car navigation systems and smartphones. The list of the world's most congested cities in 2023, according to the TomTom Traffic Index, includes London, Dublin, Toronto, Milan, Lima, Bengaluru, Pune, Bucharest, Manila, and Brussels.

