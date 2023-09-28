Pune: Want To Watch Ganpati Visarjan Procession? Here Are Prime Viewing Spots

Pune: Want to Watch the Ganpati Visarjan Procession? Here Are The Prime Viewing Spots |

If you're considering visiting Pune to watch the Ganpati Visarjan procession but are concerned about the large crowds, don't worry. Here are the prime viewing spots for the procession:

1) Belbag Chowk, Kunte Chowk, Vijay Talkies Chowk, Garud Ganpati Chowk, and Tilak Chowk

2) Kakasaheb Gadgil Chowk on Shivaji Road

3) Sant Kabir Chowky on Laxmi Road

4) Visitors can also take a walk along Laxmi Road, Bajirao Road, Kumthekar Road, Kelkar Road, and Tilak Road to get a glimpse of the processions

Also, if you are planning to visit, you should park your vehicles in designated areas. Following are the designated parking areas where you can park your vehicles:

1. New English School, Ramanbag

2. Shivaji Akhada Parking Lot

3. Hamalwada

4. Gogate Prashala

5. Desai College

6. SP College, Tilak Road

7. Various Earmarked Parking Bays along what Mutha river bank

8. Shivaji Marathi Shala

9. Natubag

Read Also Pune Metro Extends Service Till 2 AM For Ganpati Visarjan

10. Peshwee Park Sarasbaug

11. PMPML Maidanpuram Chowk

12. In front of Harjeevan Hospital, Savarkar Chowk

13. Patil Plaza Parking

14. Mitramandal Sabhagruha

15. Parvati to Dandekar Bridge

16. Dandekar Bridge to Ganesh Mala

17. Ganesh Mala to Rajaram Bridge

18. Nilayam Talkies

19. Vimalabai Garware Highschool

20. Abasaheb Garware College

21. Sanjeevani Medical College Ground

22. Apte Prashala

23. Fergusson College

24. Jain Hostel BMCC Road

25. Marathwada Mitra Mandal College

26. SSPMS College