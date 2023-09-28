Pune Metro Extends Service Till 2 AM For Ganpati Visarjan | Anand Chaini

Pune Metro services will operate until 2 am on both routes, from PCMC to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic, during Ganpati Visarjan today. Trains will run at a 15-minute interval, with the possibility of increased frequency if there's a high turnout on immersion day.

The availability of Metro services is expected to be crucial due to road closures in central areas of the city and the forecast of rain. Maha Metro officials reported a positive response to services running until midnight in recent days. Additional personnel will be deployed at stations to manage passenger flow, and extra ticket windows will be opened if queues form.

For those keen on witnessing the immersion procession, the most conveniently located Metro stations are Deccan Gymkhana, Garware College, and Civil Court.

