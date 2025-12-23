BJP Plans Solo Contest In Nashik Civic Polls, Sidelines Mahayuti Partners | Representative Pic

Nashik: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun aggressive preparations for the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections and is making all-out efforts to retain power by any means. However, statements and actions of the local leadership indicate that the BJP is no longer keen on having partners while forming the ruling alliance.

Limiting the Mahayuti to mere discussions, showing little interest in actual seat-sharing talks with allies, and adopting a strategy of announcing the party’s candidate list at the last possible moment are being seen as part of the BJP’s “go it alone” approach.



State BJP president Ravindra Chavan has appointed MLAs Devyani Pharande and Rahul Dhikle as in-charges for the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections. However, it has become clear that Minister Girish Mahajan is effectively implementing and steering most of the key decisions.

The party has completed the interview process for all 122 seats across 31 wards. The BJP has an overwhelming number of aspirants, with at least eight to ten strong contenders for each seat, as became evident during the interviews.



On the other hand, the state leadership of the Mahayuti is insistent that all municipal corporation elections across Maharashtra should be contested jointly under the alliance.

However, the BJP is well aware that if the Mahayuti formula is implemented, it will be inevitable to allocate a share of seats to Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), RPI (Athawale), Anand Raj Ambedkar’s Republican Sena, and other partners. Even conservatively, these allies could demand around 30 to 35 per cent of the seats.



BJP fears rebellion within the party

With the municipal elections approaching, many party workers had already begun preparing their “fielding” well in advance. At the same time, several prominent leaders from other parties have been inducted into the BJP in the name of “elective merit.” There is widespread discussion that many of these entrants have been assured tickets. As a result, an old-versus-new divide has already taken root within the party.



In such a scenario, if seats are further conceded to Mahayuti partners, local BJP leaders fear that the maximum rebellion could erupt within their own ranks. This concern is well understood by the local leadership, which is why the party has adopted a cautious, step-by-step approach.



NCP delegation denied meeting

That the BJP does not want either Shiv Sena or the NCP with it in the elections became evident on Monday in the city. An NCP delegation that had come to meet Minister Girish Mahajan during his Nashik visit was reportedly denied an appointment.

Notably, the delegation included Minister Narhari Zirwal, former MP Sameer Bhujbal, MLA Hiramane Khoskar, and Nitin Pawar. Despite the presence of such senior leaders, Mahajan reportedly showed no interest in meeting them, a development that sparked widespread discussion across the district. It is being said that the backdrop of recent municipal council election results played a role in this episode.

Even party loyalists to be kept guessing

Meanwhile, the BJP, which is showing little flexibility toward Mahayuti partners, has also adopted a strategy of keeping its own aspirants hopeful until the very end. The aim is to deny potential rebels the time or opportunity to defect to other parties.

Accordingly, the party is expected to announce its candidate list at the very last moment. The local leadership believes that keeping even loyal party workers guessing is the only way to contain and limit the fallout of rebellion.