Pune: Heading Out To Watch Ganpati Visarjan? Here's Where You Can Park Your Vehicles

Several roads, including Shivaji Road and Laxmi Road, have been closed to traffic today for Ganpati Visarjan. Therefore, if you are planning to visit Pune, you should park your vehicles in designated areas and explore the immersion procession on foot.
Following are the designated parking areas where you can park your vehicles:
1. New English School, Ramanbag
2. Shivaji Akhada Parking Lot
3. Hamalwada
4. Gogate Prashala
5. Desai College
6. SP College, Tilak Road
7. Various Earmarked Parking Bays along what Mutha river bank
8. Shivaji Marathi Shala
9. Natubag
10. Peshwee Park Sarasbaug
11. PMPML Maidanpuram Chowk
12. In front of Harjeevan Hospital, Savarkar Chowk
13. Patil Plaza Parking
14. Mitramandal Sabhagruha
15. Parvati to Dandekar Bridge
16. Dandekar Bridge to Ganesh Mala
17. Ganesh Mala to Rajaram Bridge
18. Nilayam Talkies
19. Vimalabai Garware Highschool
20. Abasaheb Garware College
21. Sanjeevani Medical College Ground
22. Apte Prashala
23. Fergusson College
24. Jain Hostel BMCC Road
25. Marathwada Mitra Mandal College
26. SSPMS College