Pune: Heading Out To Watch Ganpati Visarjan? Here's Where You Can Park Your Vehicles | Photo: Unsplash

Several roads, including Shivaji Road and Laxmi Road, have been closed to traffic today for Ganpati Visarjan. Therefore, if you are planning to visit Pune, you should park your vehicles in designated areas and explore the immersion procession on foot.

Following are the designated parking areas where you can park your vehicles:

1. New English School, Ramanbag

2. Shivaji Akhada Parking Lot

3. Hamalwada

4. Gogate Prashala

5. Desai College

6. SP College, Tilak Road

7. Various Earmarked Parking Bays along what Mutha river bank

8. Shivaji Marathi Shala

9. Natubag

10. Peshwee Park Sarasbaug

11. PMPML Maidanpuram Chowk

12. In front of Harjeevan Hospital, Savarkar Chowk

13. Patil Plaza Parking

14. Mitramandal Sabhagruha

15. Parvati to Dandekar Bridge

16. Dandekar Bridge to Ganesh Mala

17. Ganesh Mala to Rajaram Bridge

18. Nilayam Talkies

19. Vimalabai Garware Highschool

20. Abasaheb Garware College

21. Sanjeevani Medical College Ground

22. Apte Prashala

23. Fergusson College

24. Jain Hostel BMCC Road

25. Marathwada Mitra Mandal College

26. SSPMS College