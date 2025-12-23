 Movie-Style Heist: Armed Gang Loots ₹1.22 Crore From Kolhapur-Mumbai Bus
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMovie-Style Heist: Armed Gang Loots ₹1.22 Crore From Kolhapur-Mumbai Bus

Movie-Style Heist: Armed Gang Loots ₹1.22 Crore From Kolhapur-Mumbai Bus

Shocking news has emerged of a robbery worth crores of rupees on a bus travelling from Kolhapur to Mumbai. Some thieves, in a cinematic style chase, stopped a private bus travelling from Kolhapur to Sion in Mumbai, threatened the passengers with knives, and made off with documents and valuables worth Rs. 1 crore 22 lakh 15 thousand.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Movie-Style Heist: Armed Gang Loots ₹1.22 Crore From Kolhapur-Mumbai Bus |

Shocking news has emerged of a robbery worth crores of rupees on a bus traveling from Kolhapur to Mumbai. Some thieves, in a cinematic style chase, stopped a private bus traveling from Kolhapur to Sion in Mumbai, threatened the passengers with knives, and made off with documents and valuables worth Rs. 1 crore 22 lakh 15 thousand. This incident has created an atmosphere of fear among the passengers. The police are investigating the incident.

According to the information received, the private bus was going from Kolhapur to Sion in Mumbai, and then further to Byculla. However, the incident occurred at midnight yesterday in Kini village near Kolhapur. Three unknown individuals boarded the bus near Tawade Hotel.

When the bus reached the Bhutacha Mal area in the Kini village limits on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway, the three individuals on board threatened the passengers with knives and forced the bus to stop on the roadside. Five to six more thugs, in a cinematic style, chased the bus and also boarded the stopped bus, where they began to intimidate the passengers.

These individuals stole 34 kg of silver in jute sacks, 26 kg of silver in plastic bags, machinery spare parts, ten grams of gold jewelry, and a mobile handset, totalling approximately Rs. 1 crore 22 lakh 15 thousand, before fleeing. While escaping, the suspected robbers threatened the bus driver and passengers not to stop in that area, or they would be killed.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Fishermen In Pakistan Jails: Delegation Meets EAM S Jaishankar Seeking Release Of 200 Detained Indians
Palghar Fishermen In Pakistan Jails: Delegation Meets EAM S Jaishankar Seeking Release Of 200 Detained Indians
Amroha Class 11 Student Dies After Excessive Fast Food Consumption, Doctors Issue Warning
Amroha Class 11 Student Dies After Excessive Fast Food Consumption, Doctors Issue Warning
Palghar News: 'Fishermen Survey Crucial For Fair Decisions On Vadhavan Port Project,' Says District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar
Palghar News: 'Fishermen Survey Crucial For Fair Decisions On Vadhavan Port Project,' Says District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar
Nifty Metal Rises For Fifth Straight Day, Strong Rally In NMDC To Tata Steel Driven By Global Cues
Nifty Metal Rises For Fifth Straight Day, Strong Rally In NMDC To Tata Steel Driven By Global Cues
Read Also
Two New Tunnels, 6-Lane Expansion: Nitin Gadkari's Rs 6,000 Cr Plan For Pune-Kolhapur Highway
article-image

Frightened, the bus driver drove the bus further. The driver then stopped at Kanegaon in Sangli district and called the Sangli police on number 112, narrating the entire incident. The police immediately rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation.

More information is being gathered regarding this case, and the police are conducting further investigations. This incident has created an atmosphere of fear among bus drivers and has increased the troubles for private bus companies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Ex-NCP-SP Assembly Candidate Rahul Kalate Joins BJP; Party Eyes 125 Of 128 Seats...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Ex-NCP-SP Assembly Candidate Rahul Kalate Joins BJP; Party Eyes 125 Of 128 Seats...

Movie-Style Heist: Armed Gang Loots ₹1.22 Crore From Kolhapur-Mumbai Bus

Movie-Style Heist: Armed Gang Loots ₹1.22 Crore From Kolhapur-Mumbai Bus

Good News! PMPML To Launch 25 Double-Decker Buses In Pune From March 2026

Good News! PMPML To Launch 25 Double-Decker Buses In Pune From March 2026

Nashik: Congress Suffers Setback As Ex-Corporators Rahul Dive, Asha Tadvi Quit Party

Nashik: Congress Suffers Setback As Ex-Corporators Rahul Dive, Asha Tadvi Quit Party

Injured Sambar Deer Rescued From Nashik Highway After Dog Chase

Injured Sambar Deer Rescued From Nashik Highway After Dog Chase