Movie-Style Heist: Armed Gang Loots ₹1.22 Crore From Kolhapur-Mumbai Bus |

Shocking news has emerged of a robbery worth crores of rupees on a bus traveling from Kolhapur to Mumbai. Some thieves, in a cinematic style chase, stopped a private bus traveling from Kolhapur to Sion in Mumbai, threatened the passengers with knives, and made off with documents and valuables worth Rs. 1 crore 22 lakh 15 thousand. This incident has created an atmosphere of fear among the passengers. The police are investigating the incident.

According to the information received, the private bus was going from Kolhapur to Sion in Mumbai, and then further to Byculla. However, the incident occurred at midnight yesterday in Kini village near Kolhapur. Three unknown individuals boarded the bus near Tawade Hotel.

When the bus reached the Bhutacha Mal area in the Kini village limits on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway, the three individuals on board threatened the passengers with knives and forced the bus to stop on the roadside. Five to six more thugs, in a cinematic style, chased the bus and also boarded the stopped bus, where they began to intimidate the passengers.

These individuals stole 34 kg of silver in jute sacks, 26 kg of silver in plastic bags, machinery spare parts, ten grams of gold jewelry, and a mobile handset, totalling approximately Rs. 1 crore 22 lakh 15 thousand, before fleeing. While escaping, the suspected robbers threatened the bus driver and passengers not to stop in that area, or they would be killed.

Frightened, the bus driver drove the bus further. The driver then stopped at Kanegaon in Sangli district and called the Sangli police on number 112, narrating the entire incident. The police immediately rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation.

More information is being gathered regarding this case, and the police are conducting further investigations. This incident has created an atmosphere of fear among bus drivers and has increased the troubles for private bus companies.