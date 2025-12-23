Pune Municipal Elections 2026: Women Flag Civic Issues, Set Expectations From New Corporators | Canva AI

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections scheduled for January 15, voices from the ground are growing louder against the years of civic apathy. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, the women highlighted persistent civic issues and warned that their vote in the upcoming election would be based solely on performance and commitment, not political promises.

'Roads are riddled with potholes'

Jayashree Pattewar, a housewife and resident of Narhe, said, "Narhe has seen massive population growth, but civic facilities have not kept pace. Roads are riddled with potholes, garbage collection is irregular, and the main issue is the shortage of water supply. Most of the time, water is cut earlier than scheduled. No long-term solutions have been provided yet."

'Prioritise planned development'

"Many people shifted to the locality because of low rent and the willingness to buy houses, but water cut issues are a major barrier to survival in the area. The next corporator must prioritise planned development and transparency. This time, my vote will go to a candidate who presents a clear roadmap for infrastructure and actually engages with residents," she added.

'Public toilets are poorly maintained'

Neeta Pawar, a resident of Ganesh Peth who runs a canteen, said that despite being in the heart of the city, Ganesh Peth faces severe hygiene issues. "Public toilets are poorly maintained, and illegal encroachments choke internal roads. PMC officials and elected representatives are visible only during elections. Otherwise, even after multiple follow-ups, it is tough to meet them. Some steps should be taken for young children,” she said. Pawar added that she would support a candidate who ensures strict action against encroachments and improves sanitation.

'Streetlights often do not work'

Shivani Salunke, a shopkeeper and resident of Kondhwa, highlighted safety concerns for women and senior citizens. "Streetlights often do not work in many localities, making the area unsafe after dark. Narrow roads, traffic congestion at NIBM, and a lack of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure are daily struggles," she said. Salunke emphasised that women voters are now politically aware. “We will vote for someone who prioritises women’s safety, improves lighting, and coordinates with the police and PMC departments for betterment in the area," she added.

'Unauthorised constructions continue without any action'

Kavita Mishra, a resident of Bibwewadi, spoke about water scarcity and environmental neglect. “Every summer, we face water cuts, while unauthorised constructions continue without any action. Gardens and open spaces are disappearing,” she said, adding that open dumping of garbage in many localities is also a menace.

'PMC focuses on cosmetic projects'

Meanwhile, Lata Harde, a resident of Mundhwa Park, highlighted that pubs and bars in her locality are a major menace. Additionally, traffic jams on the road leading to Koregaon Park have worsened, she said. “PMC focuses on cosmetic projects instead of core issues. We want elected representatives who attend public meetings, respond to complaints, and coordinate efficiently with PMC and other departments,” she added.

Sunita Patole, a resident of Katraj, highlighted that just like the Assembly elections, former corporators and leaders have become like a pendulum, shifting from one political party to another just to gain power, not for development. “No one thinks about us. We are looking for honest and new faces,” she said.