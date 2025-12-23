Nashik: Congress Suffers Setback As Ex-Corporators Rahul Dive, Asha Tadvi Quit Party | (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

Nashik: The Congress party in Nashik, already politically weakened over the past few days, has suffered a major setback. Two former corporators, Rahul Dive and Asha Tadvi, have resigned from the party’s primary membership, creating a stir in local political circles. Rahul Dive is the son of former mayor Ashok Dive and has represented the Congress in the Nashik Municipal Corporation after being elected as a corporator three times.



At a time when major political realignments are taking place in Nashik, the Congress party received an unexpected jolt today. It is being discussed that Dive and Tadvi left the party due to the absence of a clear strategy in the run-up to the municipal elections.

A few days ago, Rahul Dive’s brother Prashant Dive had bid farewell to the Shiv Sena (UBT) and joined the BJP. Now, public attention is focused on what decision Rahul Dive and Asha Tadvi will take next.

“There is no freedom to take decisions within the party, which has created an atmosphere of confusion. Ultimately, with the intention of taking a clear political stand, we have decided to leave the Congress party. We have no complaints against anyone. However, it is not possible to sit quietly and betray the people. Which party we will join will be decided within a few hours. BJP and Shiv Sena are the options before us.”— Rahul Dive, Former Corporator, Nashik Municipal Corporation.