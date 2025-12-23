Good News! PMPML To Launch 25 Double-Decker Buses In Pune From March 2026 | Sourced

Pune commuters will soon get a more comfortable transport service as the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is planning to introduce 25 double-decker buses into its fleet by March 2026.

According to officials, the tender process for procuring these buses has already begun, and the services will be operated on five major routes across the city, with five buses deployed on each route.

Earlier, PMPML had planned to introduce only 10 double-decker buses. However, following a successful trial run conducted a few months ago, the proposal was revised. The PMPML administration placed a proposal before the Board of Directors seeking approval to increase the number from 10 to 25 buses. The board has now granted approval to procure 25 double-decker buses on a rental basis.

PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Pankaj Devre said that the new buses will probably be inducted into service by March 2026. Devre said that once these buses are added to the fleet, Pune citizens will benefit from a more comfortable and efficient public transport system.

Preparations for the induction of the buses are currently underway at the administrative level, and the tendering process has been initiated. With the arrival of these double-decker buses, PMPML aims to enhance passenger convenience and increase carrying capacity on key city routes.

“We had initially planned to introduce 10 double-decker buses, but now 25 buses will be brought into Pune. These buses will be operational by March 2026. The tender process for their procurement has already been started,” Devre said.

Meanwhile, passengers have expressed concern and urged the authorities to keep the fares of the double-decker buses nominal on these routes.

Renuka Chaudhary, a regular traveller from Katraj, said that during the trial run, the fare of the double-decker buses was ₹100, which is not affordable for middle-class passengers. “A huge number of passengers travel by PMPML buses. If good and advanced facilities are provided at affordable rates, there are chances that more people will be attracted to public transport and avoid using private vehicles,” she said.