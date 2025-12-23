Nashik: J.S. Rungta High School Celebrates National Mathematics Day With Enthusiasm |

Nashik – National Mathematics Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm on December 22nd at J.S. Rungta High School, run by the Nashik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal. Students presented various materials from the math kit – prisms of different shapes, number strips, fraction blocks and discs, and number strips and blocks for performing mathematical operations on positive and negative numbers.

The school's mathematics teacher, Priyanka Patil, explained the concept of reading numbers with the help of paper strips and the concept of fractions using triangles and circles. She also gave examples of mathematical puzzles based on geometric shapes and mathematical operations on positive and negative numbers.

Students of classes 8 and 10 presented information about Indian mathematicians such as Aryabhata, Mahaviracharya, Srinivasa Ramanujan, Dattatreya Kaprekar, Satyendra Nath Bose, Shakuntala Devi, Varahamihira, Bhaskaracharya, and Aryabhata I. They also provided information about the Kaprekar constant and Kaprekar numbers.

Present on the stage as the president of the program were the chairman of the school committee, Milind Kachole, Headmistress Jagruti Tile, and the senior teacher and joint secretary of the institution, Prasad Kulkarni.

The program began with the worship of the images of Goddess Saraswati and the Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Prasad Kulkarni gave the introductory speech. Headmistress Jagruti Tile provided information about the work of Indian mathematicians and extended greetings on Mathematics Day.

President Milind Kachole wished all the students and mathematics teachers on Mathematics Day. Senior teacher Neelima Kangane gave a PPT presentation. The program was compered by Bharat Dhumal, a student of class 9.

All the school teachers were present. Such initiatives foster interest in mathematics and a scientific outlook among students. By celebrating National Mathematics Day, the school paid tribute to the Indian mathematical tradition.