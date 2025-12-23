 Raghavi Patil, Ayaan Patel Shine With Double Titles At Nashik Gymkhana Lawn Tennis Tournament
In the open lawn tennis tournament organised by Nashik Gymkhana, Raghavi Patil won the double crown. In the Under-14 girls’ singles, she defeated Bhoomi Bhalerao 6–4 in the final, while in the women’s singles, Raghavi overcame Ananya Patil 6–4 to seal her second title.

In the Under-14 boys’ singles, Ayaan Patel defeated Sarang Panchakshari 10–7 in the final. Ayaan then went on to win the Under-18 boys’ singles as well, beating Dheeraj Wagh 6–2, thus claiming a double crown.

In the Under-12 girls’ singles, Mugdha Mahajan defeated Swara Kelkar 6–4, while in the Under-12 boys’ singles, Swaraj Bhosale beat Aarush Kapadnis 3–1 to win the title. In the Under-18 girls’ singles, Gauri Aagle defeated Raghavi Patil 7–5 to claim the championship. In the men’s singles, Dheeraj Wagh won the title by defeating Arhaan Wagh 6–2 in the final.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at the hands of Rajiv Deshpande, Vice Chairman of the Maharashtra Lawn Tennis Association, Advait Agashe, President of the Nashik District Tennis Association, and Dr. Sanjay Picha, Secretary. Winners were felicitated with trophies.

On the occasion, Nashik Gymkhana President Narendra Chhajed, Co-Secretary Shekhar Bhandari, along with Pramod Ranade, Nitin Chaudhary, Abhishek Chhajed, Mohan Sadavarte, Sanjay Marathe, Jayant Karpe, and several dignitaries, players, parents, and coaches were present in large numbers.

Other Results
Men’s Doubles: Savio Rodrigues & Arhaan Wagh bt. Sarang Panchakshari & Swaraj Bhosale 6–4


Mixed Doubles: Dhanashree Patil & Sarang Panchakshari bt. Dheeraj Wagh & Jovita Iyer 6–4

