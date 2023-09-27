 Pune: Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati's Visarjan Chariot Readied
Following the immersion of the Dagduseth Ganpati idol, several other significant mandals are set to kickstart their immersion processions

Mrunal JadhavUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
Pune: The immersion procession of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati is poised to captivate spectators tomorrow. This procession promises to be a mesmerising spectacle.

At the heart of this procession stands a beautifully adorned chariot featuring sculptures depicting Lord Ram and Hanuman. The Ganesh idol will take center stage on the chariot, radiantly illuminated by chandeliers and focus lights.

Preparations have been in full swing, with six oxen primed to pull the chariot through the city streets, creating an ethereal atmosphere. The grand procession is scheduled to commence promptly at 4pm, ensuring that the immersion takes place on Anant Chaturdashi. This timing adjustment comes in response to past years' procession delays, aiming to provide greater convenience to devotees.

Following the immersion of the Dagduseth Ganpati idol, several other significant mandals are set to kickstart their immersion processions.

