 Pune: Voters in Parvati Constituency Express Frustrations Over Traffic, Crime, Inflation, and Unmet Promises, Including Discontent with 'Ladki Bahin Scheme'
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Voters in Parvati Constituency Express Frustrations Over Traffic, Crime, Inflation, and Unmet Promises, Including Discontent with 'Ladki Bahin Scheme'

Pune: Voters in Parvati Constituency Express Frustrations Over Traffic, Crime, Inflation, and Unmet Promises, Including Discontent with 'Ladki Bahin Scheme'

Local property dealer Azim Shaikh from Market Yard highlighted the severe traffic congestion at key points like Gangadham Chowk, Satara Road near Market Yard, and Bibwewadi Upper Chowk. “To cross a hundred-foot road, we are forced to spend more than an hour,” Shaikh said, adding that these bottlenecks are impacting daily life.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Voters in Parvati Constituency Express Frustrations Over Traffic, Crime, Inflation, and Unmet Promises, Including Discontent with 'Ladki Bahin Scheme' |

As the assembly elections approach, voters in Parvati Assembly Constituency are expressing their frustrations over long-standing issues like traffic congestion, crime rates, inflation, and unmet government promises. The Free Press Journal's recent ground report reveals the urgent concerns and expectations shaping voter decisions in the area.

Local property dealer Azim Shaikh from Market Yard highlighted the severe traffic congestion at key points like Gangadham Chowk, Satara Road near Market Yard, and Bibwewadi Upper Chowk. “To cross a hundred-foot road, we are forced to spend more than an hour,” Shaikh said, adding that these bottlenecks are impacting daily life.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Faces Financial Losses Due to Delay in Standardising Dialysis Rates for Urban Poor Medical...
article-image

Rising crime rate in city

Additionally, he pointed out the increasing crime rate and the growing influence of gangs like the Koyata gang in the area, calling for the installation of CCTV cameras in red-zone areas. “Keeping eyes on such issues, we will vote accordingly,” he added, emphasizing safety as a priority.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MBVV Police Launch 'Operation All Out', Arrest 7 Wanted Criminals Ahead Of Polls
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MBVV Police Launch 'Operation All Out', Arrest 7 Wanted Criminals Ahead Of Polls
Rajasthan: Environment Ministry Clears Kota Greenfield Airport Project, Operations To Begin By December 2027
Rajasthan: Environment Ministry Clears Kota Greenfield Airport Project, Operations To Begin By December 2027
Niva Bupa IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 65%; Know About Price Band, GMP, And Listing Date Here
Niva Bupa IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 65%; Know About Price Band, GMP, And Listing Date Here
Mumbai This Weekend: From Dance Face-Offs To Painting Workshop With Puppies, Here's All You Can Do
Mumbai This Weekend: From Dance Face-Offs To Painting Workshop With Puppies, Here's All You Can Do
Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder: 23-Year-Old Gaurav Vilas Apune, 16th Accused In Case, Arrested From Pune
article-image

Frustration with Ladki Bahin

Laxmibai Pawar, a housewife, expressed her frustration with the "Ladki Bahin Scheme," a government initiative aimed at assisting women. She claimed that she only received the scheme benefits for two months, alleging that the scheme was designed merely to garner votes rather than provide long-term support. "Our friends and neighbors are also not getting the benefits of the scheme," she shared. Pawar and others like her have resolved to vote for candidates who will seriously address their community’s concerns.

Sanjay Landge, a local fruit seller, highlighted the confusion many voters feel about choosing the right leader due to complex political alliances. However, he remains determined to base his vote on the performance of candidates in the previous term and their ability to fulfill promises.

Read Also
Parvati Assembly Seat: Congress Rebel Aba Bagul Declares, 'My Fight Is Against BJP'
article-image

Chandu Nana Patil, a medical shopkeeper from Gultekadi, added that the rising costs of essentials and fuel have put small businesses and consumers under pressure. “It doesn't matter who wins, but the winning candidate should think about the people depending on any business to survive,” Patil said, urging politicians to consider the economic challenges faced by local vendors.

Auto driver Abdul Raheem Saiyyad voiced his intent to vote for a change in government, favoring the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. He criticized the current administration for its contradictory policies, stating that while some schemes benefit women, the rising prices of essentials like oil, gas cylinders, and CNG fuel counteract any positive impact. “An MLA should be fair, someone who takes care of everyone and solves their problems,” Saiyyad concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Triangular Contest Expected in Gangakhed Assembly Constituency as Key Candidates Face Off

Triangular Contest Expected in Gangakhed Assembly Constituency as Key Candidates Face Off

Parbhani: Pentagonal Fight Expected in Pathri Assembly Constituency as 14 Candidates Vie for Votes

Parbhani: Pentagonal Fight Expected in Pathri Assembly Constituency as 14 Candidates Vie for Votes

Aurangabad: MAGIC Selected for DPIIT’s Startup India Manufacturing Incubator Initiative

Aurangabad: MAGIC Selected for DPIIT’s Startup India Manufacturing Incubator Initiative

Pune: Dilip Walse Patil Makes Big Statement, Says 'Political Equations May change in Maharashtra...

Pune: Dilip Walse Patil Makes Big Statement, Says 'Political Equations May change in Maharashtra...

Pune: Voters in Parvati Constituency Express Frustrations Over Traffic, Crime, Inflation, and Unmet...

Pune: Voters in Parvati Constituency Express Frustrations Over Traffic, Crime, Inflation, and Unmet...