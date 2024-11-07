Pune: Voters in Parvati Constituency Express Frustrations Over Traffic, Crime, Inflation, and Unmet Promises, Including Discontent with 'Ladki Bahin Scheme' |

As the assembly elections approach, voters in Parvati Assembly Constituency are expressing their frustrations over long-standing issues like traffic congestion, crime rates, inflation, and unmet government promises. The Free Press Journal's recent ground report reveals the urgent concerns and expectations shaping voter decisions in the area.

Local property dealer Azim Shaikh from Market Yard highlighted the severe traffic congestion at key points like Gangadham Chowk, Satara Road near Market Yard, and Bibwewadi Upper Chowk. “To cross a hundred-foot road, we are forced to spend more than an hour,” Shaikh said, adding that these bottlenecks are impacting daily life.

Rising crime rate in city

Additionally, he pointed out the increasing crime rate and the growing influence of gangs like the Koyata gang in the area, calling for the installation of CCTV cameras in red-zone areas. “Keeping eyes on such issues, we will vote accordingly,” he added, emphasizing safety as a priority.

Frustration with Ladki Bahin

Laxmibai Pawar, a housewife, expressed her frustration with the "Ladki Bahin Scheme," a government initiative aimed at assisting women. She claimed that she only received the scheme benefits for two months, alleging that the scheme was designed merely to garner votes rather than provide long-term support. "Our friends and neighbors are also not getting the benefits of the scheme," she shared. Pawar and others like her have resolved to vote for candidates who will seriously address their community’s concerns.

Sanjay Landge, a local fruit seller, highlighted the confusion many voters feel about choosing the right leader due to complex political alliances. However, he remains determined to base his vote on the performance of candidates in the previous term and their ability to fulfill promises.

Chandu Nana Patil, a medical shopkeeper from Gultekadi, added that the rising costs of essentials and fuel have put small businesses and consumers under pressure. “It doesn't matter who wins, but the winning candidate should think about the people depending on any business to survive,” Patil said, urging politicians to consider the economic challenges faced by local vendors.

Auto driver Abdul Raheem Saiyyad voiced his intent to vote for a change in government, favoring the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. He criticized the current administration for its contradictory policies, stating that while some schemes benefit women, the rising prices of essentials like oil, gas cylinders, and CNG fuel counteract any positive impact. “An MLA should be fair, someone who takes care of everyone and solves their problems,” Saiyyad concluded.