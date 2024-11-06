 Baba Siddique Murder: 23-Year-Old Gaurav Vilas Apune, 16th Accused In Case, Arrested From Pune
Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
Police arrest 16th accused Gaurav Vilas Apune in Baba Siddique murder case | File Photo

Mumbai: In the Baba Siddique murder case, the 16th accused has been arrested from Pune. Gaurav, who was apprehended, was intended to play the role of a shooter, Said Police.

According to Source, Gaurav Vilas Apune (23) a resident of Karve Nagar, Pune, has been apprehended in Pune and formally arrested, as his involvement in the Baba Saddique Murder case has been established.

The investigation revealed that he had full knowledge of the intended target and was involved in the conspiracy of the attack, with the promise of substantial consideration from the absconding accused Shubham Lonkar. The absconding accused Shivkumar Gautam and Shubham Lonkar also provided him with weapon-handling training.

Accused Gaurav Apune dropped out of college in his first year and was in contact with Rupesh Mohol, Shivam Kohad, Karan Salve, and Pravin Lonkar. Apune was attended several meetings in conspiracy and Apune met to accused Ram Kanojia. Gaurav worked at a company on daily wages.

Initially, the contract to murder Baba Siddiqui was given to Nitin Sapre and Ram Kanojia. Gaurav was appointed as a shooter for this purpose and was trained by them in handling pistols and firing, according to police information.

On October 12, Baba Siddique was shot and killed. So far, 16 accused have been arrested in this case, and five pistols have been seized. The sixth pistol, which belonged to the accused Gaurav Apune, was reportedly handed over to another individual, according to the police. The police are currently searching for the person who received this pistol.

