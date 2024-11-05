 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Crime Branch Investigates Links To Nepal As Absconding Suspects Evade Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Murder Case: Crime Branch Investigates Links To Nepal As Absconding Suspects Evade Arrest

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Crime Branch Investigates Links To Nepal As Absconding Suspects Evade Arrest

In the Baba Siddique murder case, Mumbai crime branch sources have revealed that absconding shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam, Shubham Lonkar, and Zeeshan Akhtar may have fled to Nepal. Based on this information, two teams are conducting raids along the Indo-Nepal border and also in Haryana and Punjab.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Baba Siddique Murder Case | X | Baba Siddique

Mumbai: In the Baba Siddique murder case, Mumbai crime branch sources have revealed that absconding shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam, Shubham Lonkar, and Zeeshan Akhtar may have fled to Nepal. Based on this information, two teams are conducting raids along the Indo-Nepal border and also in Haryana and Punjab.

Meanwhile, a fifth weapon has been seized from Pune; a pistol from the residence of accused Rupesh Mohol. The crime branch believes there is still another weapon and three live rounds unaccounted for, estimating that around six weapons were brought to Mumbai in connection with the crime. The police have also seized four mobile phones and two SIM cards.

It has also been revealed that one of the accused, Sujit Kumar Singh, met absconding mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar in Ludhiana. After fleeing from Mumbai on September 12, Sujit Singh met Zeeshan on the orders of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Canada-based brother Anmol.

In Ludhiana, Sujit handed over some funds to Zeeshan and put him in touch with another accused Nitin Sapre. While Sujit stayed in Ludhiana after the meeting, Zeeshan went to Kaithal, remaining in touch through the Jenga app. The messages on the app are still being investigated by the crime branch. The probe has also revealed that Sujit was in regular touch with another absconding accused, Shubham Lonkar.

FPJ Shorts
Will Not Apologise For Prophet Muhammad Remarks, Says Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj; Blames 'Social Media Users From Outside Country' For Maharashtra Violence
Will Not Apologise For Prophet Muhammad Remarks, Says Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj; Blames 'Social Media Users From Outside Country' For Maharashtra Violence
Mumbai: Surat Man Found Dead In Hotel; POCSO Case Filed On Deceased Amid Allegations Of Assault On Minor
Mumbai: Surat Man Found Dead In Hotel; POCSO Case Filed On Deceased Amid Allegations Of Assault On Minor
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Avinash Mishra Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Defends Vivian Dsena
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Avinash Mishra Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Defends Vivian Dsena
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Faces Rebel Turmoil In Vidarbha As Ex-Minister Sunil Kedar Backs Dissident Candidates
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Faces Rebel Turmoil In Vidarbha As Ex-Minister Sunil Kedar Backs Dissident Candidates

As per the probe, from June 24 to sometime in July, Lonkar met accused Rupesh in Pune, with Zeeshan joining online. These meetings took place when Rupesh and two of his associates were tasked with Siddique’s murder. Following this meeting, Rupesh contacted the gang that provided weapons and agreed to undertake the contract from Sapre to kill Siddique; he even conducted a reconnaissance of Siddique’s home and office.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder Case: 20 Days After Gunning Down NCP Leader, Key Accused Remain At Large
article-image

On Monday, five accused were presented in the Killa Court, where they were granted one-day police custody. Those presented in court included Amit Kumar, Sujit Singh, Rupesh Mohol, Karan Salve, and Shivam Kohad. They will be presented again in the court on Tuesday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Will Not Apologise For Prophet Muhammad Remarks, Says Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj; Blames 'Social Media...

Will Not Apologise For Prophet Muhammad Remarks, Says Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj; Blames 'Social Media...

Mumbai: Surat Man Found Dead In Hotel; POCSO Case Filed On Deceased Amid Allegations Of Assault On...

Mumbai: Surat Man Found Dead In Hotel; POCSO Case Filed On Deceased Amid Allegations Of Assault On...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Faces Rebel Turmoil In Vidarbha As Ex-Minister Sunil Kedar...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Faces Rebel Turmoil In Vidarbha As Ex-Minister Sunil Kedar...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Crime Branch Investigates Links To Nepal As Absconding Suspects Evade...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Crime Branch Investigates Links To Nepal As Absconding Suspects Evade...

From GIP Railway To Central Railway: A Glorious Journey Of 72 Years In Rail Innovation

From GIP Railway To Central Railway: A Glorious Journey Of 72 Years In Rail Innovation