 Pune: PMC Faces Financial Losses Due to Delay in Standardising Dialysis Rates for Urban Poor Medical Assistance Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Faces Financial Losses Due to Delay in Standardising Dialysis Rates for Urban Poor Medical Assistance Scheme

Pune: PMC Faces Financial Losses Due to Delay in Standardising Dialysis Rates for Urban Poor Medical Assistance Scheme

Under these schemes, dialysis services are provided in collaboration with private institutions across eight dialysis centers throughout the city, as well as in 37 private hospitals on the PMC panel. However, the rates for dialysis services vary at each location, and PMC is facing financial losses due to a delay in standardizing dialysis treatment rates.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Health Department operates the Urban Poor Medical Assistance Scheme for underprivileged, needy, low-income, and slum-dwelling residents of the city. It also runs a medical assistance scheme for current and former PMC employees.

Under these schemes, dialysis services are provided in collaboration with private institutions across eight dialysis centers throughout the city, as well as in 37 private hospitals on the PMC panel. However, the rates for dialysis services vary at each location, and PMC is facing financial losses due to a delay in standardizing dialysis treatment rates.

A report from a committee that recommended rate standardization has been pending approval for over six months, leaving the PMC to pay far higher rates for dialysis than necessary, resulting in losses of lakhs of rupees each month.

Vivek Velankar, an activist, said, "PMC should fasten the approval process and implement the standardized rates to minimize the financial strain on the city and residents."

FPJ Shorts
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in

Under the Urban Poor Scheme, PMC provides cover up to ₹200,000 per year to a patient for dialysis. However, the rates charged for dialysis vary widely, with costs ranging from ₹1,350 to ₹2,900 per session. The most extreme disparity exists at the Shivarkar Hospital in Wanawadi, where the rate is ₹400 per session, yet no patients have been treated there.

Read Also
Pune: Chandrakant Mokate, Kishor Shinde and Chandrakant Patil to Lock Horns in Kothrud's Triangular...
article-image

Approval stuck from January

To counter this, the PMC Health Department sought approval from the then Additional Commissioner on January 19, 2024, to establish a committee to standardize dialysis rates.

The committee was formed accordingly and, after comprehensive analysis, recommended rate caps to be decided. This proposal was submitted on March 14, 2024, to seek the Additional Commissioner’s approval. However, due to the Lok Sabha code of conduct, it was halted.

The Lok Sabha elections got over, but still no decision has been made, resulting in PMC paying substantially higher rates than the recommended rates to hospitals for dialysis bills. Consequently, lakhs of rupees in taxpayers’ money are lost every month, and patients' funds under the scheme are quickly exhausted, forcing them to cover further dialysis expenses on their own.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Voters in Parvati Constituency Express Frustrations Over Traffic, Crime, Inflation, and Unmet...

Pune: Voters in Parvati Constituency Express Frustrations Over Traffic, Crime, Inflation, and Unmet...

Pune: PMC Faces Financial Losses Due to Delay in Standardising Dialysis Rates for Urban Poor Medical...

Pune: PMC Faces Financial Losses Due to Delay in Standardising Dialysis Rates for Urban Poor Medical...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: 2 More Accused Arrested From Pune, Total Reaches 18

Baba Siddique Murder Case: 2 More Accused Arrested From Pune, Total Reaches 18

PHOTOS: Vetal Tekdi Hosts Week-Long Birding Marathon to Document Winter Migratory Birds and Promote...

PHOTOS: Vetal Tekdi Hosts Week-Long Birding Marathon to Document Winter Migratory Birds and Promote...

Pune Porsche Crash: Father of Teen Driver's Friend Surrenders Before Court

Pune Porsche Crash: Father of Teen Driver's Friend Surrenders Before Court