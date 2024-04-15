Pune Viral: Netizens React After Trash Piles Up On Road Outside Tesla's Office In Viman Nagar |

An X (formerly Twitter) user on Sunday evening shared a photo depicting a pile-up of trash outside the office of Tesla, the US-based electric car manufacturer, located in Pune's Viman Nagar.

Accompanying the photo, the user wrote, "This is right in front of the newly acquired @Tesla India office in Pune, located in Viman Nagar. Can we truly expect Tesla to choose #Pune when the @PMCPune can't even maintain clean surroundings?"

This comes only a few days after several X users advocated for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to establish its upcoming state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Pune.

Reportedly, Tesla has been intensifying its efforts to strengthen its presence in the Indian market and is actively searching for a suitable location to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant. According to reports, the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat have extended lucrative land offers to the company. The proposed plant, estimated to require an investment ranging from USD 2 billion to USD 3 billion, aims to meet both domestic and international demand for Tesla's electric vehicles.

In response, numerous X users have voiced their support for Pune as the preferred choice, citing its "best automotive talent and ecosystem in the country."

However, following the trash pile-up outside Tesla's Viman Nagar office, X users are expressing their frustration.

"People have no sense of pride in where they live. They treat the entire country like a toilet. No municipal corporation can keep cleaning up the mess until the people themselves improve," remarked one X user.

"We always blame the government body for everything, but are not ready to change the behaviour of people," added another user.

Check out the reactions below:

We always blame the govt body for everything, but not ready to change the behaviour of people. — Praful Chaudhari (@Praful5590) April 15, 2024

People have no sense of pride in where they live. They treat entire country like a toilet. No municipal corporation can keep cleaning up mess until the people themselves improve. — Farhad Tarapore (@farhad_tarapore) April 15, 2024

Isn't it citizens ' responsibility to dispose off the waste properly? — Ketan Wagh (@KetanWa83269886) April 15, 2024

Aren’t all the stakeholders responsible for this? Merely paying PMC taxes doesn’t give us an OGL to litter the space. It’s everybody’s responsibility to keep the surrounding clean — Deepak Gogate (@thandademag) April 15, 2024

It’s not pmc to blame here for littering. There are street vendors who serve the clientele from Tesla office. This clientele litters with pmc being a mute spectator. — adnan motiwalla (@MotiwallaAdnan) April 15, 2024