Pune Video: NCP (SP) Protests Over Delay In Opening Of Sinhgad Road Flyover | FPJ Photo

The flyover on Sinhgad Road in Pune was completed two months ago, yet it remains unopened to traffic, leading to frustration among commuters. In response, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) staged a protest on Thursday, alleging that the delay is deliberate, aimed at gaining political credit ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Watch Video:

During the protest, Prashant Jagtap, Pune City President of NCP (SP), criticised the ruling government for the delay. “The construction of the Sinhgad Road flyover has been ongoing for the past five years. The ruling government has deliberately delayed the project to coincide with the Legislative Assembly and Municipal Corporation elections. Despite the completion of the work two months ago, Pune Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale is holding back the opening of the flyover under pressure from local MLAs Bhimrao Tapkir and Madhuri Misal, to allow Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate it. Although the weather has been suitable for the past four days, they falsely claimed it was not the right time for asphalting,” Jagtap said. He also warned the civic administration not to test the patience of Sinhgad Road residents.

Party member Ashwini Kadam noted that an accident in 2012 near Santosh Hall on Sinhgad Road led to calls for a flyover to reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety. “Now that the work is complete, the state government is falsely claiming it is not. The road is fully constructed, with even the white lines drawn,” she added.

The Municipal Corporation initially promised to open the flyover by June 30, but it remains closed as of August 8, stated Jagtap. He accused local MLAs of inaction over the past five years and claimed they are delaying the opening to organise an inauguration event for political gain, with the Municipal Commissioner succumbing to political pressure.

Another party worker stated, “The heavy traffic on this road is causing significant congestion and inconvenience to the public. The flyover should be opened within the next four days, regardless of who is to inaugurate it—whether it be Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or even US President Joe Biden. If not, on August 13, workers from all three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition will open the flyover themselves, regardless of any police presence.”